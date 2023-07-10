¿Cuánto falta para que el Newcastle domine?

Rory y Ade exploran por qué el dominio del Newcastle podría llegar antes de lo esperado después de asegurar la clasificación para la Liga de Campeones y fichar a Sandro Tonali. Suscríbete a Ade: filmado y editado por A Dope Point of View Sígueme en Twitter: Sígueme en Instagram: Sígueme en TikTok:
Newcastle fan, I think you are slightly over egging the pudding but I appreciate your kind regards, if Newcastle fans get a fun European tour crashing the continents football mecca's then they will be more than content Rory. The general mood in the city has been much changed even in the past 6months, going from this is fun to oh this is not a dream this is a serious endeavour.
Please do not sweat about The Toon, have a lovely rest of the summer!
12:30 Man U made that final "look easy" but then got rolled by NUFC not too long after (we got back our #1 keeper) – it's swings and roundabouts. Cup Final experience and then: confidence. Hopefully being blooded in that and CL will give that extra degree of mental edge for the big games.
And we also didn't lose 0-7…
Rory pal, been a quiet supporter for a while but I'm gonna say my piece. I'd happily watch any sort of long form content so that could be an idea for you although I'm sure you've already considered it
It's amazing how all these non-Newcastle fans think we're expecting silverware. All a true Geordie wants is a team that tries and never gives up. Silverware is nice but no Geordie believes we are at the point of expecting silverware. I personally will be happy if we go deepish into most tournaments and get top six. That would put us where we should be. Stop trying to say what we want! It's amazing how ignorant and pointless these "pundits" are sometimes.
We are here to stay
top 6 consolidation would be a good season for us. We will need to adapt to the extra fixtures and there will be likely stronger challenges from Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs as well as Villa & Brighton looking to help break up the big 6 cartel.
Toon fan here and what Ade is doing is what I love to see the doubt remember before what Eddie did to keep us up with who he had doesn't get spoken about enough yet any other manager would have been hailed a hero to go on that run to keep us up it had never been done before and last season showed we were an improved team you can say other teams we're poor I will admit and give you that but we are buying to improve and gain more depth which is what we struggled with last season so keep that doubt because I think Eddie Howe and the players will hoan in on that and use it to there advantage we are only part we through this amazing Journey can't wait for this season to begin already. just being given that Hope of trying to achieve something again hasn't been around Newcastle united for so long and dam it feels good to have it back
You think Newcy are expecting because of a League Cup final and finishing above a disjointed Liverpool, Chelsea and Spuds.
Also, you think it's impressive to buy from Milan, but history doesn't matter when the finances are there.
Howe out
Howe has to go in we dont make the top 4. We cant be finishing below Manchester United again. It's embarrassing
Newcastle stadium rights will define the history of Newcastle united forever!!!!!!
We need a left back, a playmaker, a right winger and a striker to come into the first team. Then, we need defensive cover in every position
i dont think tonali was linked to any club other than newcastle. and yeah, as if reaching a champions league final is so easy. whats he on about
For the record leading up to the final Newcastle had a bit of a bad spell and this tends to happen at some point with most clubs. We weren’t scoring goals and we also had to play Karius, the guy hadn’t played a game in his knows how long. Once we got out flow back we actually beat manu comfortably. No one is “Expecting” us to win anything, we are supporters and we believe we can, if there’s no belief then there’s no point.
“I think Newcastle fans now expect top 4”
I'm just happy we don't have to worry about being dragged into relegation battles anymore to be honest. I'm sure that as time goes on and battles for top 4 and eventually the league title become the new normal for us, then my expectations will rise to that level but for now I'm just enjoying these early stages of the project.
Hope we get top 4 but unsure if we will
Top 6 and win the champions league. Easy init 👀😅
I think it's a massive step back bringing in Kovacic and Rico is still a very young lad
With the competition stepping up
This season we could potentially see the most draws in a premier league season from all big teams competing
WE DO NOT EXPECT TOP 4. We are half way through a club project
newcastle will finish in europa league next season – we have the mid week games more frequent next season at least up until xmas – if we don't get out the group in champo league and finish 3rd we go europa which is more midweek games which we stand more of a chance of going the whole way. this season is another adjustment season for the toon we need to teach and grow the squad to be able to compete in both europe and the prem – this isn't even thinking about a potential fa or league cup run. although hope toonali helps us reach top 4 but i think 5th with a decent run in europe would still be a class season
I think Ade is right, even adding Tonali, which is a massive signing imho, Newcastle's squad is still a bit light and needs a few more windows to be developed properly. If Newcastle get top six (ideally 4th), have a decent go in the Champs league (get out of the group at least) and then a run in one of the cups, I would be very happy. Tonali gives the midfield depth and the ability to move things around given that he can do what all of our key midfielders do gives us a lot of help. If we get another couple of players (winger, right sided central defender, ) and then Howe actually uses his squad effectively that is entirely possible. Should be an interesting season.
putting liverpol as a runner up is quite funny , don't forget that every winger is passing true Arnauld , and don't forget that the main center forward Nunez didn't do a shit.
The truth is Rory, we don't expect to win trophies at the mo up here. However things have changed. After last season, the supporters have realised we CAN win trophies. It's not expectation, it's hopeful confidence. 😀
Title winning midfield? Have a day off😂
After the last 2 decades of dross, just being in the conversation is a fantastic feeling. Seeing the worry in all these other fan bases is just the cherry on top really 😂
Saying Newcastle have a say in the CL is this years Haaland shout. Shambles.
Do we have expectations? Yes. No doubt. The question is when. Though we hope it happens soon, we don't expect to compete on that level along all competitions for a few years, we still need depth and to grow the experience of the players. Can we do it next season? Yes, heck we would have had a title push if we had a striker after the World Cup but Wilson wasn't fit and if we had a backup wouldn't have been starting. Things changed when isak got fit, Wilson had time to rest and we made a subtle tactical adjustment we couldn't make earlier for that reason, we had to keep danger away from our goal to compensate a weakened attack. It's a solid team and solid project that proves anything can happen. As far as expectations go. None yet, our next target is establish top 4 for a few years, then silverware etc.
Excellent conversation gentlemen 👍🏳️🏴 Very enjoyable, thanks.
p.s. happy with being part of the 4 🤣
As a Newcastle fan, I would love to see us hitting t4 but I would be absolutely buzzing with t6. Slverware would be wonderful but just a good consistent season would be mint.
No Ac Milan sold him
It isn't healthy to have one team (City) so dominant. Those two seasons where Liverpool finished top and then City just pipped them with both on 100 points or whatever were exciting for fans but then Liverpool went on holiday. We want to see all the contenders at the top of their game, and all taking points off each other. Then any one of them can slip through the gap at the death in a proper title race. We (Newcastle) don't want to "do a Leicester" and win because everyone else is so poor, we want a 6 or 7 or 8-way fight so we're in with a chance at the denouement. We will go head to head with City but if it's just us on our own, they're going to win.
As a Newcastle fan of 28 years, I can say that I honestly don't think we have enough depth in the squad to do really well in the Champions League this time around, and I don't think we will be able to push for Premier League title just yet either. However, I am not bothered by this one bit!! These things take time, and we are already ahead of progress, just being in the Champions League is a statement, and finishing top 4 again, would be an achievement again, and I would be happy at that! FFP makes it so difficult, but in time Newcastle will progress!
rory's face when he say's "we got manchester united in 94 when they won the league and then we got borough in 95 when they wen't down" is an absolute meme
That guy you were talking to needs to wake up❤
As a Newcastle fan of 40 years , i dont expect anything but effort desire and dreams , we have that now, whatever grows and happens we'll support thru thick and thin like we always have done … Lets see
There gonna have a wobble this season with all the extra games. It will make their league form suffer and then we will see the mentality of the owners. It has only been upwards so far under Howe. Lets see if they back him or if they have a Man City/Mark Hughes moment and go for a big name manager….
It might? This year! But Another year on, yes #GOLDNUFC
I would really like neymar to join this team, he would revolutionize this team, and his career
As a Newcastle fan, I am just happy that people are now having this conversation
You Are limited, our thoughts on the toon!? One more striker and a left back! #NUFC …… THINK YOU FOOLS 😆 5:09
I'd take 4th again as a Newcastle fan. We need be CL to or we might lose the likes of Bruno, Isak, Botman, and Tonali
Not sure what Carabao cup final you lot watched but Man Utd definitely did not have it easy they scored one goal which was offside and then a heavily deflected second of which was lucky. the possession was 62% – 38% in Newcastles favour and we had more shots 15 – to Man Utd 14 the major difference being only 2 of our wee on target vs 10 of theirs. we out played them for large parts of the match just didn't take our chances. other than that game they didn't beat us on the Premier league and were lucky to finish above us.