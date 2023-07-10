¡El Newcastle tiene MEJOR TIRO que los Spurs!

ENLACE DE VIDEO COMPLETO AQUÍ: Formas de seguir y apoyar a TFT: 👊Apoye a The Football Terrace convirtiéndose en miembro – ✅Nuevo grupo de Telegram para notificaciones – 🎙️- Podcasts aquí – 🎮Twitch – 📳Grupo DISCORD: y soporte 📺Clips de Football Terrace – ⏳ TIKTOK – 🐤Twitter – 📷Insta – 📲Facebook – Somos medios de fanáticos del fútbol para verdaderos fanáticos del fútbol, que les brinda grandes avances de partidos, reacciones posteriores al partido, noticias de fútbol, reseñas, análisis táctico, debate de jugadores y reseñas/opiniones de los medios de fanáticos # eltop6
We bid for maddison last year not this year
Mason Mount is overrated, i rather have Serge Gnabry over Mason Mount.
The Spurs fan doesn't realize that Newcastle didn't choose to follow through with Maddison…he can't even accept neutral fans views. Not sure Spurs would have gotten Tonali 🤷
Rice didn't choose Arsenal they were just willing to pay more than City were. Same with Madison
Tottenham fans = who is your club named after pmsl 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 who is harry hotspur 😂😂😂 a geordie knight 😂😂😂
I hear an American talk about football, I stop listening and change channel.
Totenham is surviving Relegation without Harry Kane!
English hype man they didnt watch gynabry
He is soo soo good gets injured now but what he has done in his career he is ryt now cleae of saka saka still needs to prove it man get 30 goals a season or 40 plus goal contributions for 3 years win trophies
Then compare him to gynabry
Chatty patty Newcastle wanted madds but didn't bid for him
So Having a great Stadium made Tottenham a big club! 😅
Come on!
Right winger?
I'd take Tommy Robinson or Farrage over Antony 7 days a week.
Terry, could you have at least brought on a Newcastle fan to discuss Newcastle-related topics? Because it seems like a couple on the panel actually got their information incorrect, hence made a poor judgement. Maddison didn't choose Newcastle because Newcastle didn't bid for him this summer, the same goes for Szoboszlai.
So long as Levy continues to pull the strings and rule the roost like a petty dictator, Spuds will never have the pull. North London is RED!!!! So personally, I sincerely hope Levy stays with the Spuds for many years to come, he is perfect for their continued "serial loser" ambitions. A fantastic new stadium and an empty trophy room.
sorry but i had to 'dislike' this vid, the sheer ignorance and stupidity on show is off the charts, I get that most fans of other clubs stick to their own teams and rarely look beyond that, but if you're gonna be doing a panel with others, read up on the fucking basics of the topics being discussed, do even just the bare minimum level of research to make sure you don't come off as a total tunamelt, it's embarrassing honestly.
talk about being a clueless spud, maddison was linked heavily with Newcastle because he was someone that eddie howe was interested in, but his wage demands + transfer fee were too much so the club didn't even bother bidding for him, so no, he didn't 'choose Tottenham over newcastle' he chose the ONLY OFFER HE WAS GIVEN to leave his relegated teammates behind and join a new club still in the prem, 'those are fax bro', it had nothing to do with spuds having more 'pull', if anything they have some of the least 'pull' in the league currently for any players who are looking to challenge for anything, it's just hard to take your spud shaped glasses off long enough to see reality.
After seeing Maddison’s tweets… if Newcastle were an option he would not have gone Spurs. 😭
1 year ago the conversation was who has more pull. Spurs or Arsenal, arteta was called a bum and spurs’ “project” was better and more appealing. How times change😂, from not gonna make top 4 to title challengers and arguably up there with city. Favourites for the title
If spurs wasn’t based in London spurs would of been done along time ago…. Only reason people still sign for them is for money/London. Maddison is a prime example. Newcastle have overtaken spurs in one season under new ownership and manger. 😂
Newcastle
Dream on. Maddison was a smokescreen.Tonali was always the money. You're smoked lads. And if you've been to London AND Newcastle. Newcastle wins every single time. As ball players are discovering….
As of now, obviously Newcastle has more pull bcs they definitely look the better option. Why are we even trying to debate this right now?
6:15 so in American sports every successful team is in New York? I mean, why would any sportsperson want to live in hilly billy hicksville with all the rednecks?
Newcastle United didn't bid for Maddison in this window…
Maddison didn't have Newcastle as a choice as they didn't bid for him.
Same as Szoboslai.
Can't go if they don't bid
Get your facts right, Liverpool got dom szabozlai because they took out a loan to pay his release clause in full. And we weren't going to over pay wages to get madison