Sandro Tonali NO QUIERE JUGAR EN Newcastle United Los informes SON FALSO!!!!!!

Sandro Tonali no se ha presentado en el campo de entrenamiento del Newcastle United, lo que crea más drama #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Haters gonna hate. I say revel in the negativity, shows we've got under the skin of these fans. It's pure jealousy and in all honest, fear of the future. The sleeping giant has now woken, may it long continue as we march on UNITED! ⚫⚪
International stars that feels good to say now days appose to 2-3 years ago lol good vid Adam
It's called jealousy.
I don’t know why we're lending this nonsense any credence. All it does is bring more attention to these dishonest stories from envious bitter hacks
More salty tears the better. Nice to lnow we've got them rattled. Bring it on.
Why are you waisting your time on shite like this its not good to jump on shite like this.
well said… i expect barnes to sign too, and maybe chiesa too?
happy days 🙂
If the guy didn't want to be here, he wouldn't be here. Chilax and sod the haters😅😅😅
The lads the latest addition to the squad…
Give him space..to breathe…he's been told to ease into the 💀💀💀 monster Nufc club ..we have the best manager of all times Eddie won't miss a beat..so relalx to the max guys everyting gonna be alright 😊😊😊😊
He needs to come out and say something
He played in the euros, of course he's gonna have a break, same as Gordon
He was under contract at Milan and didn’t have to go anywhere unless he wanted to. It’s that simple. Rival clubs are threatened by our ambition and our progress, it’s that simple. Great vids mate, keep them coming 👍
Anyone got any idea when membership will be on sale?
That's what happens when you start to become successful. I'm Chelsea and we've had it for years. Take it as a compliment 😅
It's the green eyed monster from the so called big six,don't like the fact NUFC in time will be the the team to beat,its the North East/rest of the country divide,as for Tottenham, who are they again…
if tonali didnt want to play for us he wouldnt have signed there are other clubs who could have given him mutch higher wages then we can so its just salt mine owners
Adam, loving the summer transfer window updates and the video on ASM 👍🏻
Tottenham fans really get to you Adam 😂😂 like you say we hammered them ! TTOOOONNNAAAAALLLII !! HWTL.
The answer to dogshit social media is don’t use or pay any attention to dogshit social media.
Not surprised tbf Newcastle aren’t a big club tbh
Lol why would he sign for us if he doesn’t want to play for us? You can’t force a player to sign for a club. He’s just had a long season followed by a international tournament. The guy needs an extended holiday. So coming late for pre season is expected.
Tonali is given extra time off isn't it? I know I read this before because of the U21 tournament just like Gordon
If he wanted to stay at AC Milan, he could have played his contract out, obviously not because he signed for Newcastle
Tbh they are just bitter it makes me laugh. HWTL ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Up the toon ⚫️⚪️
It is just rumours to make him unsettled.
He’s looked so miserable since signing for Newcastle. He does not want to be there at all😂
He will love us trust me
Hi Adam