Sandro Tonali NO QUIERE JUGAR EN Newcastle United Los informes SON FALSO!!!!!!



Sandro Tonali no se ha presentado en el campo de entrenamiento del Newcastle United, lo que crea más drama #newcastle #nufc #transfers

  1. GeordieDan

    Haters gonna hate. I say revel in the negativity, shows we've got under the skin of these fans. It's pure jealousy and in all honest, fear of the future. The sleeping giant has now woken, may it long continue as we march on UNITED! ⚫⚪

  4. Chez

    I don’t know why we're lending this nonsense any credence. All it does is bring more attention to these dishonest stories from envious bitter hacks

  9. John Hanson

    The lads the latest addition to the squad…
    Give him space..to breathe…he's been told to ease into the 💀💀💀 monster Nufc club ..we have the best manager of all times Eddie won't miss a beat..so relalx to the max guys everyting gonna be alright 😊😊😊😊

  12. MrMilo2000

    He was under contract at Milan and didn’t have to go anywhere unless he wanted to. It’s that simple. Rival clubs are threatened by our ambition and our progress, it’s that simple. Great vids mate, keep them coming 👍

  14. Dal j

    That's what happens when you start to become successful. I'm Chelsea and we've had it for years. Take it as a compliment 😅

  15. Paul Ferri

    It's the green eyed monster from the so called big six,don't like the fact NUFC in time will be the the team to beat,its the North East/rest of the country divide,as for Tottenham, who are they again…

  16. truls hagen christiansen

    if tonali didnt want to play for us he wouldnt have signed there are other clubs who could have given him mutch higher wages then we can so its just salt mine owners

  18. Anthony White

    Tottenham fans really get to you Adam 😂😂 like you say we hammered them ! TTOOOONNNAAAAALLLII !! HWTL.

  21. Raf 7

    Lol why would he sign for us if he doesn’t want to play for us? You can’t force a player to sign for a club. He’s just had a long season followed by a international tournament. The guy needs an extended holiday. So coming late for pre season is expected.

  23. Carl. Carl.

    If he wanted to stay at AC Milan, he could have played his contract out, obviously not because he signed for Newcastle

