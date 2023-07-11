a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Just realied that this man, Eddy, only charges 99p a month for membership.. for the love of god charge more or set up a patreon page. Seriously humbled by that ❤
As harsh as it sounds we need to terminate some contracts and pay them off if we can't shift them on.
Would be cool if Eddy did a match day experience vlog on different sports in the NE, basketball, ice hockey etc
We need to sell the likes of Hendricks, Fraser, Hayden etc as I think our main concern isn’t money spent on players it’s the current wage bill.
You should do some food reviews while in US
I love the way you research the facts and present logical scenarios Eddy. I'll say hello if I spot you at the Brighton game in NJ.
GREAT VIDEO EDDIE. BUT ON MATT RICHIE. I'VE BEEN TOLD FROM A VERY GOOD SORSE. THAT MATT RICHIE IS BEING KEPT AT THE CLUB. LOOKING AT HIM COACHING THE U23 TEAM. DON'T KNOW IF ITS TRUE. BUT I DO KNOW EDDIE RATES MATT RICHIE VERY HIGHLY AS A COACH
Club annnouced a few weeks ago on the offical website under "Magpies confirmed list for 2023/24 season" that Matt Ritchie has signed a new deal at the club.
Maxi isn't going anywhere
Krafth isnt going to be fit so might not be named in the 25 man squad.
Eddie where does the "book value" of 15 mill for ASM come from ?? Looking at transfermarkt and a few others the lowest i see is 32 million euro which is around 28 million pounds. Surely 15 is wrong.
Were is Ashby gone like .
29k hope you click 30k before the off, only 100 away.
Too much dead wood at the club. So a bit of a clear out required. Whats your thoughts on happy harry (Tonali) ? His body language when was unvelied didnt fill me with confidence. Good video mate. Keep up the exercise and you will be able to squeeze into those holiday clothes in no time.
Dodnt manquilo sign a new contract a few days ago
Matt Ritchie has signed a year extension because Eddie(Howe that is)wanted him to stay and Maxi is worth a whole lot more than £15m…..not sure where that ridiculous book value comes in…
Hope to run into you at the Atlanta game.
A United statement read: "The club have triggered an option to retain Matt Ritchie's services for another season." From shields gazette 14th june
Richie, Dummet,and Karius have all accepted a 1 year extension on their contracts. They are going nowhere..
Just a quick correction: Livramento is a RB and Disasi is a CB. Cheers.
15 million for maxi seems awfully cheep Eddie.
I belive Ritchie is staying
Am confused tho! We have ASM,Gordon,Joelinton,and Isak who can all play LW
Barnes, Livramento and a CB and a LB would be ideal for me. After that bring on the start of the season.
Maxi's dream has been to play Champions League, he has that dream at his feet now so i cant see Maxi going anywhere this window
I just want Barnes done and dusted now longer it goes on more chances of others jumping in for him
Im paying no attention whatsoever to transfer rumours! We've been linked with every man and his dog 😂 I'll just wait till I see unveilings
No mention of a LB? Surely that should be our priority! Do we want to be lining up against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich with Dan Burn as LB? Any winger with a bit of pace & dribbling ability will skin him, we need a better first team option.
The club have triggered options to extend Ritchie and Gillespie’s deals for 1 year
What was the point in buying Ashby ????
Barnes, Isak, Gordon
Joe7, Bruno G., Tonali
Burn, Botman, Schär, Trippier
Pope
Among all the news, barnes seems the most likely to happen. Diaby unlikely, chiesa unlikely, cherki not sure. The most possible is still barnes
With us sailing close to FFP I guess players like Frasier, Lascelles, Marquillo, Lewis and possibly ASM will be away soon
Haven richtie oredi accepted the contract extension? Or did I read wrong previously
See you at Atlanta Eddie htl
Yeah we need to move on a few players. Fraser, Hayden, Darlow, Lewis & Hendrick are all on decent money and are unlikely to see first team football again for us. I can also see Manquillo going, maybe even Ritchie too, although I think he might be worth keeping around as backup and he is a good role model for the younger players. Think Lascelles will stay unless we have a replacement lined up, personally I think he gives us depth and should be kept.
I think Howe likes players who are versatile, not too sure about any of these players who are linked with us. I feel like the club know how to mislead the press whilst they swoop in on their real targets so wouldn't surprise me if none of the current names linked with us end up at Newcastle.
Have a great trip to the US. Looking forward to your content whilst there.
Still have a feeling Dubs might be moved along with 3 or 4 others. You'll sweat that extra weight off in no time in Atlanta, are you flying to the games in the States? Wish they'd got a trip to Toronto i, could have been tempted to take that in with my boys, maybe next time. Exciting times at the toon.
Oh mate. Wish I was going to the US for pre season. What a brilliant time you will have. Any you deserve it Eddie.
Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Eddie Hope And Everyone…
…I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 In Chicago Illinois USA In 2009…
…Nightmare Son…
Barnes seems to be fake news.
Will you be at the sela cup eddie