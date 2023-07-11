Saint-Maximin FUERA y Harvey Barnes DENTRO + PROBLEMA DE TRANSFERENCIA de Eddie Howe !!!!!



Eddie Howe tiene un gran problema de transferencia en Newcastle United de cara a la Liga de Campeones #newcastle #nufc #transfers

  4. Brian Collins

    If Eddie Howe is going to get a few more Italian players in, he should get David Santon in he could act as a go between to help the Italian players settle in

  5. Andy H

    You lot are bessoted about Maxi. Barnes is not in the same league. Maxi was Man of the Match against Man City and Liverpool at home. He just suffered from injuries, give the guy a break.

    p.s. journalists are too thick to work out out FFP 🤣 And they are too corrupt to be taken any notice of over Tonali.

  7. David Fenwick

    Don't think anyone has actually looked at Barnes stats who are saying he won't improve us, he has the same or more assists than Saka and Rashford and that playing in a poor Leicester team. He deffo is an upgrade

  9. Michael Kelly

    Maxi allday, he's earned the chance to play for Newcastle in CL, jus need a full pre season and judge him when hes playin fully fit

  10. Delta keesei

    Why buy expensive Barnes if the level is the same as Maximin, Gordon just swaps bolsters with Barnes, buy the one whose level is above Isak, Wilson, Botman, namely Goncalo Ramos

  12. John Hodgson

    Other teams buying will wait, right up to the later stages of the transfer window, letting Newcastle pay there wages..

  15. Delta keesei

    Maximin's skills are not inferior to Barnes, he provided assists 5 times, in a crucial match in mid-February – May, before the injury came, so he helped the club to the Champions League, which was poor for Gordon, he had to be sold

  16. Derek oetting

    We need to sell maxi. Nothing against him personally but we all can agree that eddie howe has improved most of the players in the squad except maxi. Maxi does not suit the way the team play now every player but maxi helps the rest of the team when not on the ball. Am sick of watching maxi just watch us getting attacked without even trying to put the opposition off. Barnes is a massive improvment to the team and will score triple what maxi would.

  17. New Jersey Geordie

    Hey Adam do you know how we can get tickets to the fan events for the America games? or can we just show up? just looking for some info on these events and cant find much

  20. TheGaminBiker

    Maxi being sold isn't a bad thing. Hes probably one of the players we'd get the most money from out of a bunch of players we dont need anymore.

    Dont get me wrong, I love Maxi, but his time is up, we are moving forward and we need consistency.

    Barnes isn't a bad shout at all. He'd do a job for us.

    We're desperate for a RW, LB and a RCB.

  22. TheSurferboi1992

    we need maxi and a new LW… there is no point in selling maxi for barnes 1 for 1 because that does nothing to the squad for depth..we need 2 or 3 players in each position and please everyone dont say well isak can play LW yes i know he can but hes not as good… his goals dried up when he moved out wide… we only have 2 strikers in the squad and i dont think we are looking for a 3rd there for we dont need to be playing isak and wilson at the same time never put all your eggs in the basket at the same time. and then we have no one to come off the bench and change a game up front… keep maxi and aslo buy a new winger as well…

