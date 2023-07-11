TÉRMINOS PERSONALES CONVENIDOS CON DISASI? | BUENO AHORA UNA OPCIÓN | NOTICIAS NUFC

Patreon Link: ¿Términos personales acordados con Disasi? Bueno ahora una opcion? Noticias NUFC. Se informa que el Newcastle United acordó los términos con el CB de Mónaco, Axel Disasi. Aún no ha pasado nada con respecto a Harvey Barnes, ¿Hugo Bueno ahora es una opción en LB? Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol de Westerhope United U9 para la próxima temporada y el futuro previsible. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: Síganos en nuestras páginas de redes sociales: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Podcast: Spotify: iTunes: Si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del vídeo. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCDAILYNEWS #THETOONREVIEW
Nice to see you on the mend Paul and hope the family are getting better too. I would definitely join you and the gang for live watchalongs for the American games…exciting times ahead – cheers Paul
Love the photo of the pitch.. any idea where I can download it?
50m daft money for Barnes when you consider that is supposed to be Diagy's price too.
MAXI GETS PEOPLE ON THERE FEET
HE SCARES DEFENDERS NOT MANY LIKE HIM IMHA
keep maxi he will explode in the cl,
looks to me that the Harvey Barnes deal has been agreed but dan Ashworth wanted the disasi deal done first,
I would love it ,if maxi excels in the champions League with us .we all know about the flair it could be a wonderful thing if he could just stop getting injured.🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🐜
Great shows Paul your a trooper
Toon review is my only trusted transfer news source. 😅
Definitely would like to see watchalongs, subject to mutual agreement with Susan of course.
Good vid,Paul : the Barnes news seems 50/50,espec. today when DT's Puke Edwards got involved! 🙄 The anti-ASM agenda among some of the NUFC fanbase is very mystifying and slightly unpleasant;and gets even more ridiculous when other prominent NUFC vloggers [who should know better!] get involved.
Regardless of work, I’ll be watching! Last one is Friday night into Saturday morning so not as bad
Barnes played really well in a poor team so I’m hoping to see a much better player for us Paul
I'd be delighted with Disasi, but don't see the value in buying Barnes but selling ASM. He's not an obviously dramatic improvement on Maxi, so what's the point? I'd either want to keep Maxi or upgrade for someone who's a genuine step up.
Payment structure isn't related at all to FFP calculations. The FFP figure is simply the total transfer fee divided by the number of years of the contract. Doesn't matter if a club pays it all up front or pays in installments. 50M transfer fee over a 5-year contract is 10M a year towards FFP totals.
Really appreciate your efforts Paul.
Well-wishes as you and your family battle that Satan-spit called Covid.
You are truly Inspirational, and just damn fun as well.
agree, keep maxi – something different wen it not working
It wouldn't surprise me if AC Milan are after Disasi now that they have signed Pulisic. Disarsesee and Poke Pulisic are one hell of a changing room duo.
Will that be the end for Lascelles ?
Barnes would be a great signing.
I think Matt Target deserves a spot in the squad,with the schedule we will have.
Bueno is 20 btw not 22
Are they showing the Gateshead game on NUFCTV anyone??
i think disasi would be excellent
Paul regarding the USA watch a longs why not get Jimmy to join you that will be fun lol
Disasi and botman would be a massive defense
Paul glad you're better+family on the mend😊😊…. good shout for the mags poss signings Hwtl+Lasses stars
⭐⭐⭐ in the making
First time I’ve heard anything on Disasi like, thought Barnes was Howe’s top target?
Should go Lascelles to Leicester plus 25 Mill. Loan with obligation to buy
It’s a shame we have only brought in one 1st team player before the pre-season.