¡NUFC PARA CONOCER A LOS REPRESENTANTES DE CHIESA! | ¿TRATO DE BARNES CERRADO? | NOTICIAS NUFC

Chiesa Lindstrom and Barnes would be good business….. Livaremento i doubt will happen because Chelsea have a sell on clause with him and also a buy back clause so Southampton will want over the odds 😉 Also could we afford both Chiesa & Barnes ? R.e … FFP.
Can't see us buying Barnes, Chiesa AND Lindstrom – seems like too much overlap to me. I'd be over the moon if we got any two of them though – and that might be what they're working on?
I do wonder how Villa can afford all these transfers and the bigger wages than we can pay under FFP though – don't think their income is any higher than ours… but I agree it would be nice to see them disrupting the "big 6" as well (provided they stay behind us!)
Three teeshirt vendors selling their shirts for offers around £35.
A rich punter comes along and wants ONE shirt, but looks at all three. Two idiot vendors now say they want £45. The dude therefore buys from the vendor that keeps the £35 tag. Aesops Fables😊
Good video and update Paul, fingers crossed all goes well with the potential signings, if they do come off it can only be good for us.
I think Chiesa would be a fabulous signing. I remember him at the World Cup – sensational. Imagine how it will lift the team's self belief to have Italian stars and international medal winners all striving for the club. Great times ahead for Newcastle.
I do think we will get another italian player which would also help Tonali settle in.
The only Channel I watch regarding the Toon on You tube ..!!! Great show as always ..!!! I personally think the Barnes signing would be great ..!!!
Chiesa with Sandro & Barnes – pinch me … I’m dreaming😬! Great vid update as always Paul. Cheers mate. 👍
Man u chasing new striker Kazuyoshi Miura
He would be a very clever signing like! I’m not a fan of players /agents landing in London for talks like, players get poached and we’ve seen it many times already. As for Barnes his stats are quality, plants goals and assists, hard working, never gives up when he loses the ball. He’s an all round consistent player in a bad side, ASM is not.
Feel like Barnes is too much of a similar signing to Gordon. I would prefer to have a different option there, they feel like the same player to me.
Chiesa is all about the name, getting somebody like him in would make others take note , tonali knock on affect chiesa , chiesa knock on effect next window frightening! That's all I'm say ,
Hope we get Barnes
Derby looks like he’s going to Aston Villa
Chiesa is world class and would be perfect for Tonali to settle down.
If we get him I'll be more than happy to have two if Italys best internatuonals on the books.
I'm quite confident that we will get our top targets. The amount of work that needs to be done to get a transfer over the line is massive. What we will not do is panic buy. That's what happened with Chris wood and look what happened there. Sit back and enjoy who we get because they will be the right player for Eddie and the team.
Whoever we get will be fantastic for us 👍
We need a left back not more wingers!
Why aren't we signing a LB ?? Surely we can't rely on Burn & Targett for the whole season
Class review paul, you should have more subscribers love watching.
As many players we can get in is fantastic news as I sed mid season when we get champions league have we got the depth and hopefully with all the people linked why the hell not take a few and keep the rest of the squad always nice to be able to switch and change talent for talent
Chiesa would not be interested in Villa, he is a blues fan, and the blues can’t afford him so Newcastle is obviously the best option. Inside news.
4:46 "That will rise to 40 pounds" thats a bargain for a premier league player that like
Hope the window picks up pace both in and out
Talk of players coming in no noise about outgoings
Paul all great news
chìesa had problems with his knee and muscles on his ACL leg. Red flags all over that one.
Hi Paul . I would have all three there class players . Let’s hope . let’s see how things go fingers crossed. Great comments as always onwards and upwards
Just wanted to say Paul that I love the daily news you do! I know the livestreams are the teams bread and butter, but I look forward to this every early AM in the US. Also want to say it is amazing to see the growth in ability over the past year. The content has really grown in quality as well. Cheer from your favorite Philadelphian!
Dont worry everyone. Eddie has a plan that involves 10 outfield wingers. Just keep the faith 🤣
I can't see us getting both Chiesa and Barnes. We are going to be overloaded with attacking players and EH said he wants 2 first XI so that means 4 wingers. We currently have 5 on the books 7 if Barnes/Chiesa signs
Massive thanks to Trippier,he took the plunge to come here.
He started the raising our stature in football around Europe.
I would be happy if Harvey Barnes signed, he would be another sound sensible signing from our increasingly shrewd owners 👏🏻
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️
35mill riseing to 40 mill?? we are geting our pants pulled down
Like Barella was the smokescreen for Tonali, Barnes and Chiesa could be the distraction for one another, something will happen with one of them im sure. Dan Ashworth is a smart dude and will get it right.
Just because things are reported 3 or 4 times doesn't make it anymore true. They all stem from one article as they always mention as per such and such so just copy each other! You even see romano posts saying via the whoever. Why is chiesas representative's in London and not newcastle if they are disguising a newcastle move?
Chiesa would be another big step up in quality
Only reason people are against Harvey Barnes is because his name doesn’t sound sexy enough like a Tonali or Chiesa Harvey Barnes sounds like your local postman or a council bin man lol
Not sure how good Chiesa is after his injury. €50m has been the reported asking price (some sources suggesting >€60m) which seems a bit steep. Might be worth the risk at a lower fee ~€35m though. Alternatively, could Maxi play on the right
We won't sign all 3 of those, first of all they are all left wingers and secondly it will cost close to £100m to sign them all. Why would we spend £100m on 1 position?
Loving the fact we linked with all these high quality players for a change what worries me is cover for shar I love shar but he’s not getting any younger and he needs a understudy hope EH has someone in mind and he brings in some cover