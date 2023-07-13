¡Los 5 mejores RUMORES DE TRANSFERENCIA de la Premier League! 😮✅

¡James Allcott nombra cinco rumores de transferencia de la Premier League, incluidos posibles fichajes para Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United y Brighton! #football #shorts #footballshorts SUSCRÍBETE AL CANAL AQUÍ: 🎥 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN TWITCH 👉 ÚNETE A NOSOTROS EN EL JAFN PATREON 🎧 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN TWITTER: 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN INSTAGRAM: 👉📸 @jlallcott El contenido de James Allcott se centra en la Premier League, Champions League, EFL Championship hablando de Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Inglaterra, Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp, Erik Ten Hag, Mikel Arteta, noticias de fichajes, análisis táctico y mucho más. James ha hecho contenido con Mark Goldbridge de United Stand, Rory Jennings, Ben Foster, Spencer FC, The Club, The Kick Off with True Geordie, Thogden, JaackMaate, ESPN y muchos más. #PremierLeague #JLA #fútbol
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Chelsea boutta buy a striker that would help a lot to their game 😭😭
Isn’t Veiga going PSG?
Forza NovoCastello
Chiesa and Kudus both linked with villa too
I wanna see Calvin bassey to Brighton so bad
gabri veiga looked terrible in the euros.
I dunno, Luton signing Ogbene on a free seems far more transformative
Also Ten Hag and Onana played together in 2019 Ajax side which went to the Champions League Semi Final only to lose to Spurs
Don’t see Spurs being able to afford Sancho but Kudus to Brighton would be perfect for club and player. I also don’t think Newcastle is Chiesa’s best choice but the Premier league would be great for him
I think Sancho would rather win trophies
Yeah, all well and good, but what about Smyth back at the Bush?