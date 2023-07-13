¡Los 5 mejores RUMORES DE TRANSFERENCIA de la Premier League! 😮✅





¡James Allcott nombra cinco rumores de transferencia de la Premier League, incluidos posibles fichajes para Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United y Brighton! #football #shorts #footballshorts SUSCRÍBETE AL CANAL AQUÍ: 🎥 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN TWITCH 👉 ÚNETE A NOSOTROS EN EL JAFN PATREON 🎧 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN TWITTER: 👉 SIGUE A JAMES EN INSTAGRAM: 👉📸 @jlallcott El contenido de James Allcott se centra en la Premier League, Champions League, EFL Championship hablando de Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Barcelona, ​​Inglaterra, Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp, Erik Ten Hag, Mikel Arteta, noticias de fichajes, análisis táctico y mucho más. James ha hecho contenido con Mark Goldbridge de United Stand, Rory Jennings, Ben Foster, Spencer FC, The Club, The Kick Off with True Geordie, Thogden, JaackMaate, ESPN y muchos más. #PremierLeague #JLA #fútbol



