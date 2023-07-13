¡Newcastle fichará a DOS delanteros este verano! Federico Chiesa + Harvey Barnes Lo último



23 comentarios en "¡Newcastle fichará a DOS delanteros este verano! Federico Chiesa + Harvey Barnes Lo último

  2. BravoMo1982

    I’d keep Maxi I don’t understand why people don’t like him. When it comes to champions league you need guys like him to unlock defenses.

  3. Toon Lad

    I’ve heard absolutely zero significant updates, only shyte from the Comical adding to the list of nonsense.

    No doubt the Toon are working hard getting lads in, but we need deals done sooner rather than later.

    Diaby to the scummers in the midlands is disappointing….if it happens, seems like we use FFP as an excuse not to pull triggers….FFP doesn’t seem to affect Villa or Forest.

  5. Paul Jackson

    Can't see getting.both probably want chiesa but have Barnes all agreed (basically) in the background as a back up plan

  6. Ozzy 616

    Our relatively low revenue, the FFP rules & squad rules (max 17 foreign players etc.) suggests we're not in a position to buy Chiesa as well as Barnes – at least without selling Maxi.
    In addition we really need defensive cover such as Disasi & Tierney before the likes of Chiesa.

  10. TheSurferboi1992

    how can we sign 2 forwards when aparently we have to sell maxi just to get another winger in, in the same position

  13. Greg Watson

    Might see you in Scotland Matty… Head to the Louden Tavern just outside ibrox before the game for a good pint.

  14. Philip Keers NUFC

    Excellent new channel intro there Matty 👍
    It would be Brilliant if we signed Harvey Barnes & Federico Chiesa ⚫⚪

  15. David Webster

    Chiesa hasn't been linked by anyone credible. Also it would make no sense to sign both unless we have a number of wingers in the departure lounge

  22. Sam Breakwell

    I’m not sure about chiesa like, stats aren’t amazing and he’s had a lot of time out the past 2 seasons.

