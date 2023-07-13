¡Newcastle United listo para lograr múltiples acuerdos en medio de un veredicto ‘enorme’! ¡Me gusta y suscríbete para más contenido del Newcastle United! newcastle,newcastle united,transferencia de newcastle united,newcastle united fc,fanáticos de newcastle united,rumores de transferencia de newcastle united,objetivos de transferencia de newcastle united,noticias de transferencia de newcastle united,transferencias de newcastle united,noticias de transferencia de newcastle united hoy,noticias de transferencia de newcastle united sky sports,newcastle espectáculo de transferencia unido, actualización de transferencia de newcastle united, transferencia de newcastle united más reciente, noticias de newcastle united
Hopefully get a good kit design and sponsors
Dunno why but your channel feels like one of those shitty AI generated ones. I apologise if you’re genuine but it’s just feels pretty basic, just parroting random shit that appears on the internet
Disasi and Barnes would be great and if we can add a LB even on loan it's a good summer
If you want to be popular in America find an American player.
They wanted 80mill for diaby last summer , no way they let him go for 50mill this summer . If true we have to get him , offer maxi and 20 mill 🤷 or find the money from somewhere to bring him in , way better them Harvey Barnes . But can't see him going for that low a price with 2 year left on his contract
Hopefully another 3 players we need to strengthen our back line