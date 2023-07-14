¡ESTO ES POR QUÉ Newcastle United NO FIRMA a Moussa Diaby por £ 35 millones!

Moussa Diaby está cerca de unirse a Aston Villa por £ 35 millones, pero ¿por qué Newcastle United no va por él? #newcastle #nufc #transfers
We divvint knaa if Eddie fancies Diaby or not? We all knaa nowt, all of us.
It’s a business Adam, the owners have to improve the revenue. Saying our owners might be “scheming” is a bit unfair on people who have and hopefully will continue to do the best for the club.
Cant understand the rush to buy players they are clearly taking there time to get the right players for the squad trust the system all these smokescreens and diversions in the market will work in the end and everyone will be eating there words… Top 4 again this year and a decent run in the champions league
If Villa agree a reasonable fee for Diaby, why don't we just match it if we want him?
The just pay it crowd will be out soon. The same crowd crying about 10er hahaha oh the hypocrisy.
Big up adam
Supporters are blagging me head mate.
Yes the window has without doubt been poor so far with nearly all of our supposed top targets going to other teams, but we still have about 50 days left, so in my opinion we just need to give them time, if the situation hasn’t changed in 45 days I would then be very worried, but for now there’s still plenty time left.
Don’t agree with the Newcastle tax being a reason. It was 60 mil last season.
We should be all over these types of players. They seem to drag their heals with transfers. We’re starting our pre season with 2 strikers, it’s crazy. We all hoped getting champions league would open up our spending. I don’t think they won’t add some players, my frustration is others are strengthening before us
We need to sign Chiesa end of story he’ll be great in the champions league
Adam P sorry bout late
Offer the same price and let the player decided where he wants to go
Did you get the idea for the colour of your shed from Epsteins island?
Surely if a player sees what is going on with the disparity between what their club is asking one club verses what they are asking like Newcastle they must be able to have some input.
So many people saying we should splash the cash and make a statement with a big name. We can't it is that simple. Yes, Man City and Chelsea have probably cooked the books about FFP, but you just know if we do we'll be the ones caught out.
The income revenue under Ashly was abysmal, truly abysmal, with two relegations, paying off manager after manager, low bonus for PL finishes, no European football, no decent cup runs, inept sponsorship deals and sports direct signage everywhere for which he never paid. It all ate into our profit margins, and we are just recovering now.
In 2003, Newcastle had higher revenue than Barcelona. In 2017, we had a lower revenue than Bournemouth. From 2007 to 2016, Newcastle’s match-day income dropped by 26%. Over the same period, Arsenal’s increased by 10%, Spurs by 32%, West Ham by 59% and Liverpool’s by 62%. In 2007, we had the 13th highest income in the world. In 2017, we didn’t feature in the top 30.
Things are now moving in the right direction; our new shirt sponsor is around £25m per season but #888 was £6m. Yet #888 is still here as our official Asia betting partner. So that’s all new money for that alone. Noom is also a new revenue stream. Our first six matches are all on TV, making us a more attractive option to sponsors.
Trust in the board, look how far we’ve come in a season and a half.
So the way around the Newcastle tax is wait til these clubs reach a fee. If it’s 35mil swoop in and pay that price if they want him and take him from under there noses
I worry that we will end up 6th or lower in the PL this year unless we make more signings, we don’t have good enough depth, especially with the way Howe likes his players to run.
Teams like Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool will be far better this year too.
We’ll be naive to think we’ll walk top 4 with the amount of games. Need a RCB, LB a winger better than what we have and possibly a young striker.
As a NUFC fan from the states, does anyone have better insight on how I can watch them play? I watch them through streams and stuff but is there a better way to watch them?
Diaby doesn’t work hard enough I’d rather have Barnes but I’m sure our owners know exactly what they are doing we are already stronger than last season stay positive we will b fine 👍⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Gateshead are only getting 6p per stream Newcastle getting none the streaming co getting the rest
That Toon team last season was very good and a joy to watch, now with a few improvements things can only get better. But Europe is a no no for me love to see them take it by storm but the premier league is the golden chalice.
I think we will see one more in but only if we can ship some out. You only have to look at the published figures. We only have a limited amount left due to ffp so I think we have to sell maxi to bring in more than one
We can't let other clubs sign players we are after and expect to be a success. At some point we need to start making a statement signing or pushing the envelope to show we mean business
Nation League TV are the ones showing the Gateshead game but its come out yesterday that out of every subscription paid Gateshead will only receive 6p per stream which is pathetic. looks like at he national leagues get a share after the league takes there cut but 6p come on thats a joke for friendly and loss of huge revenues for a club like gateshead
The problem really is we have over 310k going out in wages per week to deadwood that we can’t sell as they have no resale value. We can get players but due to the wages ffp is in trouble
You should sign Gabriel veron of fc Porto the young Brazil star 19 and on the right side off midfield
I am concerned about Newcastle is spending In the transfer window , It appears that Craig was right 🫤 75 Million pounds 👀
People aren't keen on Almiron?! WTF? He was absolutely class last season. Our fan base is minging.
I don't think anyone is signing diaby for 35M since leverkusen want way more
I am honestly worried as I can't see any other signings coming our way
Newcastle and aston villa will shock everyone this season. I am sure of it
Cmonnnn finally playing