Very fair that the Nat League TV proceeds are spread across the NL teams, just like it was when everyone was paying to watch Wrexham etc. Can't change the rules when it suits.
That's standard price for NLTV. It's what National League Prem, North and South club fans have to pay to watch their games online.
Even if this is true what these owners have already done for the club is fantastic. People need to wind their necks in ffs. 300 mil spent, Champions league and we have just signed Tonali ffs. FFP is a problem our wage bill is bad because Ashley put crap players on long contracts for salaries of 50k a week.
Cheers adam Good craic as always with very best backdrop.on scene on point 🫵🐜
The bottom line is, you have a choice.. Pay .. Don't pay. It's that simple. With success. Demand outstrips supply. The only alternative is media coverage.. You can't have your cake and eat it FFS..
The tournament thing Gives people who haven't got season tickets a chance to see Newcastle United & that's fair enough. To be fair we are a Champions league team. Liverpool & spurs aren't…as for transfers I take no notice till the player has the shirt on & not been disappointed by any yet
Barnes and Chiesa are Grade B players who are looking for a place, but there are expensive prices, there are cheap ones, young and great, they are Iliman Ndiaya and Youssef En Nesyri, even though they are both in grade B category, Ndiaye will soon join Masrsille and join the champions league, even better goncalo rames (Grade A player)
great video adam mate keep it up
Did you notice that before Tonali Newcastle United had 1.5m followers on Instagram, now they have 1.9m.
If I’m not mistaken the number of Tonali’s followers has fallen.
Adam, I think the main issue with stream cost for Gateshead match is that the tv company take 70% and the remaining 30% is shared amongst all NW clubs which equates to 6 pence for each NW club
It's Eddie Howe that's the problem. He won't get rid of his favourites who arent good enough
Gillespie, Lascelles, Ritchie, Dummett, Targett still at the club? No Diaby, Maddison, Slobozai, Disasi, Chiesa, Milinkovic-Savic? Howe out
Depends what Edwards means by "underfunded" – the fact is we simply don't have the huge transfer fund that some fans think we have.
Our recent spending, relatively low revenue (11th in the EPL in 2022) & FFP rules may mean we will have to split our buys between Summer & January windows.
Using future revenue now is not just bad practice, it could push us over our FFP limit – so pretending that better revenue streams next season makes a difference now is just wishful thinking.
Howe and Ashworth out asap
Adam I love your content but I think you are flogging a dead horse giving these journalists the time of day! Every day every paper every website post a different story because they have to fill the colum inches. It's all trash because PIF and Stavely won't have told anyone what there budget is. So everybody is speculating. Just wait and see what happens. Bit bored of hearing what different journalists make up each day when we all know it's rubbish.
So basically, they’re making it up, your making it up
$20.50 NZD… Ah well, guess that's me Monday morning 🖤🤍
Edwards and Hope are a couple of bellends who like to think they know more than they actually do.
Meh, bored now.
i dont get these so called fans who are whingeing about what our club is doing give yoursel a nip man, club is doing class let them get on with it or just gan support the unwashed bloody daftys adam lad
Wow you get about Adam. Don't judge everyone by a few knobends amongst fans – the media do it anyways no need for us to do it. The Heed game will have mainly kids I should think The latter friendlies will be where the new signings may appear
Saw this from Luke, what a wanker! Slow news day😂
What is annoying, from a fans point of view, bearing in mind its none of our business really, is how much we can spend this window….no way Villa have the funds to go all out for players we are linked to, season after season, no FFP breach from any other team but as soon as we step up, rule book thrown at us!
Another thing, the media, doing my head in with their shite, sure, you don’t need to look at what they are crapping about but FFS man……just shite!
Anyway, trust the process, blank out the shite!
Hi Adam mate
Honest journalism will win out, i cant wait. The future is bright.
Good video Adam 👍
I joined back when you were getting a lot of crap from fans when you decided to go full time on your YouTube reporting. Fair play to you for sticking with it as you have really have developed into on of my most go to videos now on YouTube as you work hard to ensure that you cover all things Newcastle 👏
I'll shout ya a pint if I ever bump into ya (I live 300 miles away mind)
Canny believe Diaby could be on his way to Villa…
Your content is ACE , always look forward to more NUFC info👍
Luke Edwards is the Steve Bruce of journalism.