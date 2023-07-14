TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | Primera semana de regreso | ¡Sandro Tonali se pone manos a la obra!



Newcastle United regresó para el entrenamiento de pretemporada esta semana antes de la temporada 2023/24. Los jugadores habían establecido horarios individuales para trabajar durante todo el verano, pero entrenaron juntos por primera vez como grupo el domingo antes de que los jugadores que habían estado en servicio internacional regresaran el viernes. También fue el primer día de entrenamiento de Sandro Tonali desde su paso por el AC Milan. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

46 comentarios en “TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | Primera semana de regreso | ¡Sandro Tonali se pone manos a la obra!

  1. Hoodoo

    Rangers fan here. Excited to welcome you guys to Ibrox on Tuesday. Hope to see Tonali play as he is a player I really enjoyed watching before he came to you.

  3. GEORDIE GAZZA

    Great to see the lads back lets hope they all have a great season with good health and great rewards CMON THE TOON!

  4. Armada Do Ceilão

    Sandro is definitely not at home….he has been chased away from Milan by those American assholes.
    I wish he will find happiness even there in Newcastle. The weather is not the best feature of Newcastle as I can see.

  6. Ricky Rodriguez

    Let's go!! I actually getting good nausating feeling. Like disbelief that we are in champions league and our team looks solid, mexican from USA fan since goal 1 rhe movie came out!

  15. sonzogni walter

    Ci credo che Sandro è triste ..😒ma avete mai visto il centro sportivo del Milan ? Li sembra di stare ad un funerale..

  20. Francesco Pizzino

    Neanche un tifoso al primo allenamentoa che è ahahaa…poi tonali e la ragazza guardavsno gli spogliatoi wow wow …ma vuoi mettere Milanello ahahaa bella scelta sandro

  36. 尺乇ᗪ ㄒㄖ几Ꮆㄩ乇 & 卄卂几ᗪ丂

    City, Liverpool, United, Arsenal , Spurs and now Newcastle Premier league is really massive

  38. Brian Costello

    Sick of seeing people talk about him not smiling for the love of god can you imagine what it's like for him to see this it must be like when you get a new job or new school but the whole world judgeing you

  40. Tony

    So great to see the guys back and preparing for a very exciting season. I hope Tonali and his girlfriend settles well and quickly.
    I’m coming to Newcastle for the first time from abroad to watch a game. Already bought a ticket 🎟️🤗

