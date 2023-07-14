TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | Primera semana de regreso | ¡Sandro Tonali se pone manos a la obra!

Newcastle United regresó para el entrenamiento de pretemporada esta semana antes de la temporada 2023/24. Los jugadores habían establecido horarios individuales para trabajar durante todo el verano, pero entrenaron juntos por primera vez como grupo el domingo antes de que los jugadores que habían estado en servicio internacional regresaran el viernes. También fue el primer día de entrenamiento de Sandro Tonali desde su paso por el AC Milan. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Rangers fan here. Excited to welcome you guys to Ibrox on Tuesday. Hope to see Tonali play as he is a player I really enjoyed watching before he came to you.
Just love Bruno, such a nice guy!
Great to see the lads back lets hope they all have a great season with good health and great rewards CMON THE TOON!
Sandro is definitely not at home….he has been chased away from Milan by those American assholes.
I wish he will find happiness even there in Newcastle. The weather is not the best feature of Newcastle as I can see.
Get gazza to show bruno some fishing spots 😂😂😂
Let's go!! I actually getting good nausating feeling. Like disbelief that we are in champions league and our team looks solid, mexican from USA fan since goal 1 rhe movie came out!
The legend that is Pauli Dummett 💯
Esperava chegar mais jogadores.Pelo menos um lateral esquerdo.
Jerry man im sinking
Eu te odeio Newcastle
Were massive!!!!
Man the bleep test brought back some traumatic memories there
I demand to know who the Ace of Base fan is. Tune!
Tonali is buying a house in Sunderland ready for his future transfer
Ci credo che Sandro è triste ..😒ma avete mai visto il centro sportivo del Milan ? Li sembra di stare ad un funerale..
Love these types of videos!! Can't wait for the new season!!
We need to buy another italian player to help Tonali settle in. We need Chiesa or Bonucci.
welcome to boot camp, I got sick watching it
i'm a new newcastle fan thanks to tonali, as im since always a fan of ac milan, go Magpies!!
Neanche un tifoso al primo allenamentoa che è ahahaa…poi tonali e la ragazza guardavsno gli spogliatoi wow wow …ma vuoi mettere Milanello ahahaa bella scelta sandro
At last! Welcome back wor lads❤
Why's Gordon always so tired 😂
Someone find gazza so bruno can go fishing😂
Great to see them back 🖤🤍
Going to miss him 🥲
as a Spurs fan I want to see how these guys cry when they get out of the Champions League group stage 😃
Spurs fan is here. in champions league your team will suck it 😂 you will be punching bag in the group
We're coming harder
Love the behind the scenes footage, excited for the season to start! #TTBWA
Great to see all ❤
I could watch videos like this all day ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
This kids gonna be fire 🔥 I can feel it boys
Sign Scott mctomi
Bruno randomly asking for a place where he can go fishing. 😅
Love it how Bruno's talking about fishing he did on his vacation
City, Liverpool, United, Arsenal , Spurs and now Newcastle Premier league is really massive
Can't fucking wait to see the boys back in toon hwtl
Sick of seeing people talk about him not smiling for the love of god can you imagine what it's like for him to see this it must be like when you get a new job or new school but the whole world judgeing you
Training ground looking pristine
So great to see the guys back and preparing for a very exciting season. I hope Tonali and his girlfriend settles well and quickly.
I’m coming to Newcastle for the first time from abroad to watch a game. Already bought a ticket 🎟️🤗
Hell of a tan on Mileys right leg. I'm really excited by MIley though.
He doesn’t want to be at this small oil club
2023-24 premier league winners right there 🖤🤍
Best video of the year so far.
Excellent !
tOnAlI rEgReTs hIs DeCiSiOn He So SaD 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴