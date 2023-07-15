ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
this was my mates first match lol
Tonali must be sick coming from sunny Italy to the rainy north of England 😂⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️
That was a great vid Rob -well done 🙂
Raining goals and pints.
The team that was picked anyone care to tell me who benefits from this? There were 4 starting players who we are looking to get rid off – don't get it St at all
Canny day for it like. Hope this fixture can happen every season. Kickabout with the neighbours.
0:07 famous last words 😂😂
Out of interest are there people who are fans of Gateshead and not also Newcastle? I find that so interesting lol
It is supposed to be July isn’t it? The weather is proper pissing me off like summer will not arrive now we had a week of nice weather in June that was it!
was there lol
Don't read too much into it but a good run out and thankfully grew into the game. Onwards and upwards
Lucas de Bolle jogou muito bem .
Good to see you back at a game 🙂 Way to stick thru the wonderful weather I live in Florida and it dosnt rain as much here as it do there LOL
I love the chants that u can hear extra clear aswell😂
Only you could laugh their way through it Rob 😂😂😂 .. hope you've dried off 😅😅
I got soaked to the skin in the south stand, & they ran out of burgers & hotdogs before halftime. At least the Toon beat the Heed. What a lovely summer day! ⛈️⛈️⛈️
Rain or no, that is a quality day out with the lads. And what a comeback!
I wager that you only got to see the alternate squad because the team is heading for the US shortly.
Makes me wonder who I'll see next weekend.
Mile Castle 💀💀
A canny warm up against the Heed. ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
love the clip , watching from israel,😀😀 makes me feel at home
Darlo is utter gash.
Tonali will be well impressed with the North East weather, bet nobody told him about our summer weather before he signed lol
It was MENTAL at half time 😂
I honestly thought the 2nd half wouldn't happen
I'm really dissatisfied with the game only 4 out of the 21 players who were there are staring 11 players. Maxi looked disinterested. I'd sell him as soon as he clearly doesn't want to be here this week. we need to get a move on with singings
That ball from Miley was fantastic
Nice to see you smile.. good weather for u guys..good warm up match tho
All the best for next season! Great day for both clubs!
W