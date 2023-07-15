28 comentarios en “*GEORDIES SOAKED!* NEWCASTLE 3-2 COMEBACK VS GATESHEAD!

  5. Sean Coulson

    The team that was picked anyone care to tell me who benefits from this? There were 4 starting players who we are looking to get rid off – don't get it St at all

  8. Jackosaurus117

    Out of interest are there people who are fans of Gateshead and not also Newcastle? I find that so interesting lol

  9. Geordie Ian

    It is supposed to be July isn’t it? The weather is proper pissing me off like summer will not arrive now we had a week of nice weather in June that was it!

  13. B00G1964

    Good to see you back at a game 🙂 Way to stick thru the wonderful weather I live in Florida and it dosnt rain as much here as it do there LOL

  16. Owl House

    I got soaked to the skin in the south stand, & they ran out of burgers & hotdogs before halftime. At least the Toon beat the Heed. What a lovely summer day! ⛈️⛈️⛈️

  17. Aa Rr

    Rain or no, that is a quality day out with the lads. And what a comeback!

    I wager that you only got to see the alternate squad because the team is heading for the US shortly.

    Makes me wonder who I'll see next weekend.

  22. Neil Roberts

    Tonali will be well impressed with the North East weather, bet nobody told him about our summer weather before he signed lol

  24. Brian Bell

    I'm really dissatisfied with the game only 4 out of the 21 players who were there are staring 11 players. Maxi looked disinterested. I'd sell him as soon as he clearly doesn't want to be here this week. we need to get a move on with singings

