Newcastle vs Gateshead 3-2 Destacados y todos los objetivos | Partido Amistoso 2023

#Newcastle#gateshead#PartidoAmistoso2023#SandroTonali Newcastle vs Gateshead Newcastle vs Gateshead 3-2 Newcastle vs Gateshead Resumen Newcastle vs Gateshead Resumen Amistoso Newcastle vs Gateshead En Vivo Newcastle vs Gateshead Resumen Newcastle vs Gateshead Partido Amistoso Newcastle vs Gateshead Partido Amistoso 2023
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Rangers will punish Newcastle on Tuesday nite in the Alan McGregor testimonial match if they leave gaps like that at the back.
Why so many empty seats 🤔
Don’t care what anyone says green is a poor choice of colour for a kit
One thing I confirmed was that it’s very hard to get longstaff scoring 1:06
Gateshead should have won this, Newcastle were just awful.
Do you need a Video Editor
Good video, not seen editing this rough since the star wars 1976 rough cut 😅
How did you get to edit this poor transitions
That green kit is shocking against the grass. Looks like 10 pairs of white shorts running about.
What's the point of this video being sponsored by a sports jersey website that doesn't sell the kits of the teams in the video!?!
Nice assist by the kid Miley
Very bad quality editing, the clips are too short and so hard to follow thru. Instead of clipping here and there, focus on a few key points of the match.
I was at the match today
I’m dizzy as Foook now watching this
If i had a pound for every pixel in this video how much would i have?
Who edited this? Absolutely shocking! Had to turn it off after 30 seconds!
Awful watch
Decent video considering it was filmed using a potato
This was seizure inducing
If I had a pound for every pixel on this video I'd have 50p
That was painful to watch 😂
Thought it was a sell out ?
Bloody hell! I felt like I was blacking out for minutes at a time with that editing.
All of those entry seats yet the official Newcastle TV website said that they were sold out.