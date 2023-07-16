La Liga Nacional se encuentra con la Liga de Campeones en Tyneside 😤 | Gateshead-Newcastle United 2-3 | REFLEJOS

// SÍGUENOS EN REDES SOCIALES // Facebook: Twitter: Instagram:
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
// SÍGUENOS EN REDES SOCIALES // Facebook: Twitter: Instagram:
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Man-Quill-o
Let's put this into perspective a bit. This was NOT you 'meeting Champions League' haha. This was Newcastle's 3rd team. Not 2nd, but probably 3rd- and you still lost in the end.
great game, shame about the rain haha
I might be being petty but does the commentator really think thats how you pronounce Manquillo? Surely everyone knows by now it’s ‘Man-key-oh’?
Dan burn is shocking 😂😂😂
Longstaff is still on holiday .
Canny fixture Tyneside derby like
Lovely watch, lovely listen, lovely stuff 💙
Maxi looks like he's been Greggs best customer over the off season…
Niceone Gateshead 🤝🏻🍻🖤🤍 look forward to the relationship and what these 2 clubs can do for each other 🖤🤍
Well done Gateshead! This is a great local game and I hope Newcastle can help the club more in future and vise versa. That's a really smart strip Gateshead are wearing!
Longstaff so bad wtf
Need to get more players in for Newcastle…gona be a tuff season
Good to see Gateshead playing so well.
Lol, Longstaff sometimes make a mistake..
ASM ⭐
thank you Gateshead for the highlights. NewCastle didnt want to upload their highlights
Maxi played a belta we've gotto keep him you blind fool.the NUFC youngens really impressed us all today . GHeed played a gooden they are decent,and they should be it's still a Geordie team🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
Gateshead did really well despite the loss
Good game but also wonderful stadium
That green kit is terrible. Its a ruddy green pitch for starters. Jeesh! Almost as bad as the performance.
I’m sure the Newcastle website said it was a sell out? Looked liked hundred of empty seats
My feet have just about dried out. Good luck to Gateshead for the coming season. They played some really nice football.