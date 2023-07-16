La Liga Nacional se encuentra con la Liga de Campeones en Tyneside 😤 | Gateshead-Newcastle United 2-3 | REFLEJOS



// SÍGUENOS EN REDES SOCIALES // Facebook: Twitter: Instagram:

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

23 comentarios en “La Liga Nacional se encuentra con la Liga de Campeones en Tyneside 😤 | Gateshead-Newcastle United 2-3 | REFLEJOS

  2. TheDefJamm

    Let's put this into perspective a bit. This was NOT you 'meeting Champions League' haha. This was Newcastle's 3rd team. Not 2nd, but probably 3rd- and you still lost in the end.

  4. Matthew Galloway

    I might be being petty but does the commentator really think thats how you pronounce Manquillo? Surely everyone knows by now it’s ‘Man-key-oh’?

  10. Purley Belter

    Niceone Gateshead 🤝🏻🍻🖤🤍 look forward to the relationship and what these 2 clubs can do for each other 🖤🤍

  11. Phil Tate

    Well done Gateshead! This is a great local game and I hope Newcastle can help the club more in future and vise versa. That's a really smart strip Gateshead are wearing!

  18. AntAcîD

    Maxi played a belta we've gotto keep him you blind fool.the NUFC youngens really impressed us all today . GHeed played a gooden they are decent,and they should be it's still a Geordie team🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️

  23. Nettle Warrior

    My feet have just about dried out. Good luck to Gateshead for the coming season. They played some really nice football.

Los comentarios están cerrados.