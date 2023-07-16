Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
After what Chelsea did with buying in players on extremely long contracts because of FFP, who knows, only the hierarchy of Newcastle will know where we’re at right now. 🤷♂️⚽️⚽️
Could Martin Dubravka be sold for real money? Is he back yet?
With the maxi situation, give him another contract, send him out on loan to Saudi let him smash it up there, then come back either if we call him back early or one season after if he's killed it in Saudi he'll be worth more trust 🙏
We can’t even get Harvey Barnes, never mind over to mate I haven’t got a clue what’s going on 😉⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️😎
Rob has turned into the daily star
Going down that rabbit hole like cheating Manchester city club
Just sell Hendrick to Saudi for £300 million sorted
I’ll take what eddy Howe says with a pinch of salt he’s not giving anything away to anybody until there through the door. If maxi is going they could use the money to help get that forward which you can’t pronounce who knows
By all reports FFP is having a say in our plans now..
That rumoured bid is fake quite obviously. Howe even said yesterday we were not close.
Seen something somewhere about a Saudi offer for Ryan Fraser for £50 million, obviously not what he’s worth but wonder if this can be used as FFP loophole , would be interesting to see how fair fees to value are justified
Getting sick of these newcastle YouTube clowns youv just explained at the start what Eddie Howe has said and then do this video about leading the race to sign this bloke give your fucking head a wobble
Nah this isnt a real thing plus harvey barnes another drag
Would love a have Disasi he’s quality Robbo
More time wasting whilst other clubs steal a march on getting actual possible signings, mike Ashley used to do similar but for his own tight arsed reasons
we need a lb first imo
Chalee
We’ve been close to Harvey Barnes for 2 to 3 weeks now ?!!!!?
Eddie’s only saying what most fans are thinking Robbo
Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Everyone…
…You Would-Not Get A Signing Like This Under Fat Mike Ashley…
Haway Man Rob Surely Even You Can See This Is A Load Of PONY
This isn’t gonna happen can’t believe you’ve made a video out of it lmfao 🤣 still love ya tho rob keep up the great work. 🤣
Quality player
Great stuff Rob!! Cheers mate