Gateshead 2 Newcastle United 3 | Lo más destacado de los amistosos de pretemporada

Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria de pretemporada del Newcastle United por 3-2 sobre el Gateshead en el Gateshead International Stadium.
We need to keep maxi
When I see maxi, I automatically see fire burning 💥💥💥 come September UCL!!!
Far away from the friendly, Couldn't ignore something so I unleashed my memories when I participated in 4X4 running race representing EF Manchester school with 3 others .. Although it was so sad at the end of the day after losing first place, but just seeing Gateshead Olympic Stadium after 21 year, in the very same week & sunny day, that's something let my emotions explodes ..
5:22
Maxi the goat!!!
Saint-Maximin This is amazing
Last goal is a beaut. ASM should have gotten 4 assists this game.
This looked like Newcastle v Werder Bremen with Gateshead looking more like Newcastle than Newcastle. The green kit looks great, just not fitting the club tbh
Great stuff…but we almost got beat by Gateshead of all teams….this better get better as we got champions league now…we could still use some improvements to…if this is the prelude to our season…I'm scared …big time😳 and maxim can go…he's always injured…why we were not in on rice is beyond me..💯🤔
Maxi should stay, don't sell him..
Sell Longstaff!
I realise that, in fairness, a lot of the starting line up was from the under 21's, but it's fairly worrying to see them struggle against Gateshead, (No disrespect towards Gateshead).
Looks like Lewis miley is a real gem .
Saint maxim must stay ❤
I need all magpies ⚫⚪⚫
ASM ⭐
Lewis Miley 🌟
Longstaff still can't finish I see
Longstaff, please pay attention on both sides of the field. Do not you dare sell St. Maximin!
ASM & Anderson looking good.
Nice lets go to champions
Ufoh
Nice to see the kids get a run out, HWTL
Where are the signings? entering CL with that squad not smart. Selling Maximin is one of the first bad decisions.
Don't sell my Maximin 😢😢😢
The Last Time Newcastle United Played Gateshead At The International Stadium Peter Beardsley Walked Past Me At The Bar At halftime…
…The Last Time I Saw Him Was Outside Anfield In 1989 When I Got My Photograph With Him When I Had Just Won The Maastricht Cup In Maastricht Holland In 1989…
…We Beat West Germany In The Final 3 -1…Canny-Good…