¡Kvaratskhelia improbable! ¿Términos personales acordados con Barnes? Noticias NUFC. ¡Más frustración hoy para Newcastle United ya que los informes dicen que no estamos en una posición financiera para fichar a Kvaratskhelia! ¿Hemos acordado términos personales con Harvey Barnes? ¿Solo una tarifa entre las dos partes a convenir? También noticias sobre Chiesa y Elliot Anderson.
Newcastle couldn’t raise 82 million if they off loaded everyone they don’t want/ need
There seams to be one excuse after another over every player they show interest in
When you are giving Dummett and Ritchie contracts then something isnt right, thought this was the summer of a massive clear out?
Its VERY clear we don't have money. Its simple as that really
We offer Napoli 40 mil a year we might get him
I for one am starting to seriously detest these transfer windows. There is so much fake news, everywhere. Barnes was a nailed on cert now its stumbling blocks between clubs? Transfer windows used to be exciting (even under the previous regime) now i don't want nowt to do with them 😞
The classic other clubs keep putting millions onto the price of transfers.
You mention ffp. Top six city shouldn't be able to spend while under investigation. Man u. Havnt done anything last few years apart from spunk money on the likes of pogba and co havnt made money of player sales. Arsenal our just arsenal to be fair they don't splash loads of cash only on a bag of rice unbelievable teckas that one. Spurs spend without winning. Chelsea got ffpd but now seem to be able to spend what ever they want but not arsed because they have no idea typical american. But past the so called top six how the hell can Aston villa do what they want. 🤔 All about ffp when it comes to nufc. No one even knows what the hell ffp is. But nufc and Eddie howe I trust in because no one can say when we go on year by year getting stronger can say it's because of money.
I'm sure man u have just been fined for breaching ffp. it was two hundred and seventy odd grand.
Hate to say it but pressure will be on eddie howe this coming season so the club should back him to the hilt by hook or by crook but still a bit time to go yet in the window but is a bit worrying like
I understand that we’re constrained with FFP but how come I never hear it mentioned with the likes of Villa etc?
Don't Leicester still owe newcastle money for perez?
FFP is ridiculously complicated for the media to try and sum it up the way they do. What's more, they confuse the matter more when they keep talking about Newcastle being the "richest club" or having the "richest owners". if I remember correctly, a key component to FFP is a "rolling revenue" average over the past 3 years. Taking that into consideration, we haven't really increased our spending capability. The only thing that changed is that we finished top 4 (which sees us get more money as a one time payment) and got into the CL, which gives us a bump initially. But the new Sponsor deal only recently got approved, other revenue streams are still being worked on and the additional money for CL wont come in until later. This is all just ONE year. The previous two years were abysmal from a revenue generation perspective. If my memory is accurate and it is based off of this three year rolling revenue, that means the overall average is still significantly lower because of the two years prior to this last one.
Feel free to call me out or tell me what I'm wrong or mistaken about.
This is bullshit because of our poor commercial revenue has been so poor in the cashley era. But Chelsea and the other so called big clubs can go out and spend 300-600 million pounds every transfer window FFP can kiss my arse the rules need addressing bollocks Great video Paul HWTL
We have a pretty good team already. Big fees do not make success guaranteed. Have faith in the players and the manager. So long as our guys stay fit and are able to bring their game. The transfer possibilities have been exciting but I think love who we have.
There is nothing wrong with maxi he's class and in years to come he'll be another Messi
Completely understand the frustration around FFP and the transfers but believe me, if we step just one step out of line the PL will throw everything at us because that's what all of the other teams in the PL want, nevermind the so called big 6. So for me Paul, we stick by the rules and slowly build. We will get to the level of City, it won't take that long but we will get there mate. No-one expected us to achieve what we've done so far. The Champions League experience will do us the world of good while we continue to build and hopefully we'll continue to strike fear into the heart of the so called entitled! I'll enjoy every minute of it mate. Take care Paul, hope you and your family are over COVID now mate, all the best 👍🖤🤍
Big season for Elliot Anderson this year ❤️
I don't see us getting Barnes or kvartskhelia. I do think we will get Alex disasi this week the Monaco CB and Tyler Adams Leeds cm in some type of part exchange deal for darlow . We are hamstrung because of the FCB running the club to promote his empire sd and running our club into the ground. The new owners will get us there but it's going to take a few more years to compete with the man city's etc etc . This lot we have now are proper owners and I trust them 100% to get us where we want to be . HWTL&L
Not worried at all, I think we need to move a few players on (Hayden Hendrick Fraser Lewis and possibly 1 or 2 others) once players leave new faces will come in but it’s important we get them in before the USA trip, I still think we will sign 2 or 3 more players before the season starts
In terms of revenue we are miles behind the top clubs, it will take years to achieve parity, eg Liverpool bank 50mil from front of shirt sponsor, our new deal is 25m reportedly, we all need to have patience I think. Keep the faith, we will get there eventually.
If Maxi is solid and healthy, and Gordon is as we expect him to be, we do have a good team and a good squad. Now, if the injury/illness/suspension bug bites hard, or if the woodwork keeps blocking our shots, then we are screwed.
Murphy and Ashby looked very good against the Heed, Murphy mainly plays lcb but also lb and Ashby at rb and l wonder if they may be in Howes thoughts as cover next season. Can see us going for Dasisi as longterm replacement for Lascelles. Looking forward to Gordon, Anderson and Miley development. Barnes? Who knows.
Of course I want Barnes, Diaby, Chiesa, Kava Fishfork, a world class left back…..however the ONLY player that matters this window is Alex Dzazzle, if you think Botman is good just wait to see what this garçon will become, him and botman would turn heads in European football. You can forget the rest as far as I'm concerned if there is any chance to get Dzazzle
Let’s sell Jeff Hendricks to Al-Ithihad for 60million 😂
It would seem logical for NUFC to leak a statement along the lines of “we financially can’t pursue KK” when they are trying to drive down the transfer fee for Harvey Barnes.
Amirite?
We going places forget what the papers are saying we have the best owners
I'm worried that we have only about 40 million left without selling players. Take no notice of any links now apart from maybe Barnes I think that'll be it apart from a loan or two
Does anyone have the statistics on % of players signed in the late stages of the summer transfer windows?
Wondering if Maxi’s propensity for speaking in tongues on social media makes him a difficult potential shipmate for most teams. Oh, and being the n sick-bay half the season doesn’t help.
Love his insane unpredictable skill, however.
Im sick of seeing PIF giving millions to our rivals for their players and not spending a penny on our squad players. Also what the point in being the richest club and being scared to spend it in case FFP rules a re broke? I can see no other club giving a stuff about FFP rules tbh, just us. Very underwhelmed by the current transfer stratagy tbh, no way we get back in top 4 with our current squad. Also the club made 150 million for getting 4th last year, not even considering tv money, shirts sales etc etc , so where has that money gone to? I don't believe that FFP gave us only 50-90 million when we earned over 150 million just for finishing 4th last year. What is going on at the club, it makes no sense.
13 consonants would be difficult to sew into the kit. Better stick to no more than 3 syllables.
FFP is just a way to stop anyone but the top 6 competing. It's a corrupt system protecting their golden boys
I don't think it's necessarily the transfer fees that we can't afford but just the wages. Our wage to turnover is 95% which is why we need to get rid of the deadwood… Too many players getting paid 50, 60 grand plus for sitting on their arse
Kvara is around 100 mill …. No option. Don't know who said like that. Just a gossip. Barnes is an real option
Because of the PIF association wth NUFC, it makes the FFP situation a problem, in that they are being watched and there are a lot of people wanting to stick the knife in. You can see what they are tring to do, by investing in youth, so as to avoid massive pay outs for players who might well fail at the club. Anderson and Miley look good enought to be part of the squad for rotation and keep us within the FFP rules.
Absolutely bollocks for the lots of you. How many transfer videos have been uploaded since the Tonali deal? Loads. How many players we signed since? Zero. No one has a clue so these videos need to stop until we actual bid or sign someone.
Love the daily show Paul. FFP really is a pain in the backside. It's frustrating but I think we'll get the players in we need. Shifting the deadwood however will be a problem.
Not too worried yet, I'm sure we'll get one or two more players.
We will sign Kvaratskhelia when Paul learns how to pronounce his name 😛
Subbed
Its all to do with wages i dont think transfer fees are the problem at all.
Hi Paul could the owners not give the club a intrest free loan to get these players through the door ?
How about a cheeky deal for the future
Darlow fraser and ten mill for Ngoto … only 19
Kk from Napoli was a report from a shitty site in Saudi and all media jumped on it, not a hope we bid that , problem is fans and fans from other clubs believe it and then say we were beaten to players when other clubs buy them. It is a little frustrating when we have a team planning transfers for months
i think it's time to look for a stadium sponsor we need more income for ffp even villa can spend more than us
napoli want 120 for that guy it’s over for us
Thanks for the update,Paul/TTR,always trust your channel,unlike pro-NUFC sites such as Pearson and Roobenstein,etc.,you are not putting out 'clickbait content' for the sake of it.! 👌👍
Is FFP really there to protect the teams from bankruptcy or is it more helpful to the teams who have broken through that barrier (“Big 6”) seems the other teams break the rules or find a a way around any rules and subsequently a new rule is passed to prevent other clubs (us) doing the same. Ah well, I believe in the new owners and we have the right people in place to get there. Thanks again for all the hard work Paul. Appreciate it. Can’t wait to see you guys get through that 22,000 subscribers target. 🎉🥳
Anderson proved he is a decent option in midfield as well as on the wing so he has to stay in the squad, that’s a no brainer. Although I trust our manager, sporting director and owners I cannot see why Barnes would be a priority when we have Maxi, Miggy, Anderson, Gordan and Murphy as wide players. Isak and Joelinton more than capable too of playing wide although that’s not their best positions. We need a competent centre back, right back and left back. Lewis, Lascelles and for now Ashby not up to standard for where we are going. We might be playing 70 games, we need strength in depth and currently in defence that’s not there.