HARRY AL TOON? 😮 ¡Este hincha del Newcastle United llevaría a Harry Maguire a su club! 🔥

Maguire is 🐕💩
Don't want him anywhere near the Toon.
Hahahaha, is that Maguire's agent calling in?? Nice try, but no thanks.
no thanks … we dont need him and we shouldnt be wanting Maguire …
Bringing in a manager, and then saying that he needs to play the way the works for your striker, rather than playing the way that the manager has become successful is peak, English bias, punditry
I don’t know who this man is, but he’s not a fan. That’s for sure. He’s sounds nothing like a Geordie either.
No thanks
Daz the helmet at the end there 😂
This caller is a closer relation to a dead squirrel's scrotum than being. a Newcastle supporter.
As a toon fan I don't think this bloke watches us at all, we do play with a high line 😂
who is this bloke a Sunderland fan?
No way. I like Maguire but he's not a good fit for Newcastle. Wages to high and lets face it he turns like a canal boat. Maguire would be ace at a lower premier team who play deep and defensive. Problem is he's to expensive.
Future Newcastle captain 💯💯💯💯
Think he is too much of a liability should be playing in the championship
That caller is obviously an undercover Sunderland fan.
He would be good for the Toon but would only sell him to them for £80m
This man is NOT a Newcastle fan… “we are not going to sit on the half way line like ManUtd”… we are one of if not the highest pressing team in the league and ManUtd are known to have one of if not the deepest defensive lines!
Either this guy is having a wind up or hes never watched Newcastle/ManUtd play!
No Geordie accent so I wouldn't buy this bs!!
Jog on. We do not want him at Newcastle United. We have two centre backs who head and shoulders better than him.
No one who knows anything about Maguire wants him, any prem fan who claims they want Maguire has never actually watched him play
😂 nonsense
Nope, he is not a Newcastle fan. This is defo not a Geordie accent ff
Mental caller 😂
Crack head! No chance we'd take him 😂
It's Maguire's agent putting this all out there, Chelsea, Newcastle interest from Europe, their fishing. Saying that David Moyes just might be stupid enough to take him on loan if Utd pays half his wages..
To SLOW to be at Newcastle. He is NOT Good enough and We don't want him. People want Newcastle to be WORSE> Maxi is superb. That caller must be a Mackem. Maguire is Crap.
More chance of Mike Ashley being invited to St James' Park as guest of honour…than seeing Maguire in a Toon shirt.
Whatever this caller is smoking I'd love some.
Not a fucking chance, I tell you now there isnt a single toon fan that wants him anywhere near our club
Harry Maguire Absolutely Sucks 😂😂
'Clickbait nonsense' – keep that donkey as far away from NUFC as possible.🤣
He can't be a newcastle fan..it has to be a wind up…having listened hes a brummie…needs help
Ask him again when he's sober
Hell no, hell no!
No we don’t want McGuire at the Toon