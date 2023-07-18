HARRY AL TOON? 😮 ¡Este hincha del Newcastle United llevaría a Harry Maguire a su club! 🔥



Harry Maguire ha sido despojado de su capitanía por el Manchester United. Jamie O'Hara y Dean Saunders de talkSPORT discuten con los fanáticos del fútbol.

34 comentarios en “HARRY AL TOON? 😮 ¡Este hincha del Newcastle United llevaría a Harry Maguire a su club! 🔥

  4. hhammer

    Bringing in a manager, and then saying that he needs to play the way the works for your striker, rather than playing the way that the manager has become successful is peak, English bias, punditry

  5. Mister Superfly

    I don’t know who this man is, but he’s not a fan. That’s for sure. He’s sounds nothing like a Geordie either.

  11. stuartfoster1

    No way. I like Maguire but he's not a good fit for Newcastle. Wages to high and lets face it he turns like a canal boat. Maguire would be ace at a lower premier team who play deep and defensive. Problem is he's to expensive.

  16. N9NE_NUFC

    This man is NOT a Newcastle fan… “we are not going to sit on the half way line like ManUtd”… we are one of if not the highest pressing team in the league and ManUtd are known to have one of if not the deepest defensive lines!

    Either this guy is having a wind up or hes never watched Newcastle/ManUtd play!

  18. Master Westy

    Jog on. We do not want him at Newcastle United. We have two centre backs who head and shoulders better than him.

  19. helpless

    No one who knows anything about Maguire wants him, any prem fan who claims they want Maguire has never actually watched him play

  24. Antony Vaughan

    It's Maguire's agent putting this all out there, Chelsea, Newcastle interest from Europe, their fishing. Saying that David Moyes just might be stupid enough to take him on loan if Utd pays half his wages..

  25. Ron Calvert

    To SLOW to be at Newcastle. He is NOT Good enough and We don't want him. People want Newcastle to be WORSE> Maxi is superb. That caller must be a Mackem. Maguire is Crap.

  26. Gary Wallace

    More chance of Mike Ashley being invited to St James' Park as guest of honour…than seeing Maguire in a Toon shirt.

Los comentarios están cerrados.