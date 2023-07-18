¿¡POR QUÉ SEGUIR!? Don Hutchison duda que Newcastle fiche a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia | FC ESPN



Dan Thomas se une a Gab Marcotti, Don Hutchison y Ale Moreno para discutir la oferta de Newcastle por Khvicha Kvaratskhelia de Napoli. —- Suscríbase a ESPN UK: siga a ESPN UK en varias plataformas:

25 comentarios en “¿¡POR QUÉ SEGUIR!? Don Hutchison duda que Newcastle fiche a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia | FC ESPN

  4. LC

    He won't come until we've broken the ffp impasse. And now that Eddie had said maxi is staying, that feels very unlikely.

  6. Gary Louk

    Everyone jumping in the bandwagon, it’s like when people thought Newcastle would sign mbappe. Newcastle fans do not believe this and its bollocks

  8. The Protagonist

    As a Man City fan I've been wanting us to sign Szoboszlai for a few seasons and gutted Liverpool signed him but pleased he'll be playing in the same league. Kvaratskhelia has only had 1 season at Napoli but I've loved watching him play and would like us to sign him

  11. FuzzyHacks

    Its all paper talk and Rumors, Newcastle won't buy him and he won't be going for less than 100 million, which Newcastle won't pay and cannot afford.

  13. REAL MADRID NEWS & TRANSFER TALK

    To everyone reading this I give updates on Madrid's live games and news and I wish to be followed by you ♥️♥️ it could mean alot 💙

  14. Mark Phelan

    Nobody thinks there is anything in this rumour. This is up there with the Neymar and Mbappe nonsense when the owners first took over

  15. Newcastle United Clips

    Watch him at the end of last season. He was found out, just like Mitoma was and so his price is way too high. Like Mitoma he is a decent winger but his price is inflated because they won the league. Same with Osimehn, he's a great striker but the idea that he and Khvicha are unstoppable and would be amazing in the Premier League isn't true.

  16. Newcastle United Clips

    Growing up is realising the media have no clue about transfers at all and everything is just made up. They took 1 report from an Italian newspaper that used a random Saudi website as a source then every outlet used the Italian newspaper as a source. This is isn't happening.

  17. your brain bot

    we all know that kvicha is a true player with genuine feelings and know..that moving to a oil money club isnt a good idea..just like rice and bellingham have showed. Who would want to join a time wasting and aggressive club…that will begin to abuse money and become the new chelsea in a few seasons

  21. ThirdEye

    Again, there is no link but only Fake rumors spread intentionally by Italian medias to hit Napoli club, Kvaratskelia is off any transfer moves and talks and sure never under 250 Mlns.! Stop all these fantasies!

