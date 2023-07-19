Enlace Patreon: Adiós Maxi | Noticias NUFC. Newcastle United y sus fanáticos están a punto de despedirse de ASM cuando se dirige a Arabia Saudita. Newcastle está severamente restringido por FFP y, lamentablemente, Maxi se convierte en el activo más importante para vender con el fin de generar fondos para nuevos jugadores dentro de las reglas de FFP. Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol de Westerhope United U9 para la próxima temporada y el futuro previsible. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: Síganos en nuestras páginas de redes sociales: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Podcast: Spotify: iTunes: Si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del vídeo. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCNEWS #THETOONREVIEW
Great channel paul , for all of last season i was saying maxi was good in a poor team ,and as the team improved maxi would become less of a star .when we signed bruno ! prime example , if maxi had lots of goals to go with his flair teams would be falling over themselves to sign him , when you combine barnes with maxi you realise maxi aint that good ? But my other point was howe likes hard -workers who run back and maxi is not that so out he goes ! Why should almiron run his balls -off up and down the wing whilst maxi wont run back ? These guys earn millions guys its unfair to the rest of the TEAM 🙄newcastle will go on to better things without him so stop the tears !
If you look at ASM fitness record for the past 2 years you would understand 25 mil price tag
If he keeps his fitness, I believe he is one the best players in PL and worth north of 100 mil
So sad. but wish him well.
If we want to move forward to stay in top part of league….maxis odd flare winners does not match Harvey Barnes 13 goals last season…fir a winger not a striker. Harvey Barnes is a fab player…and u know what nufc need? GOALS. H BARNS scores goals…..its what we need. Personally lm super excited. Look…l think maxi going is to help books…but l think Harvey barns will def not be only incoming imo. Maxi is a luxury player a match winner sometimes when fit…but we need more goals and need the cash. Maxis end product was not consistent and he does not score like say barns. Trust in club…and barns will blow away any memory of Maxi imo. Also…what a match against rangers…unbelivable quality and youth depth. Im loving it …excited…our clubs doing incredible. Relax ..enjoy it..we like 2 or 3 years ahead of schedule for flip sake..we in champions league already….amazing.
For this talk that Barnes "fits the style better", you need a spark that can change things. We can't just have a team of technically solid hard workers, it becomes predictable. Players like Maxi open tight games up and don't follow the rules, you can't just have none of them in the squad.
I think it's a good trade tbh, we won't miss maxi's 4 goals a season, we're getting a player capable of scoring 15/20 in our system & team! 🙌
For a country that uses cash as toilet roll 25 million is risible. It's got to be higher than that. How are we getting bent over in this deal.
told you paul Hatters will take your rejects.ryan fraser and all!!
I remember when Bruce’s tactics board was a load of arrows pointing to ASM. Good player and a polite, kind and decent man. Will always be appreciated. Shame in a way as champions league matches would have been such a high for him. There would likely have been no takeover without him! I know we all with him well. As always, thanks for the updates Paul.
Maxi should be worth more than 40 mil because if we sell him and his replacement might be guff
13 mins to tell us what you could have done in 2 , ffs talk about dragging stories out
Yesbroo thats what I'm ssying
Heyup Paul, good luck for the upcoming season & Europe. If I was a Toon fan, I would be gutted to see ASM go but I'm sure you'll move on & still have a solid season……………..What's your thoughts on Darlow coming to us Paul? Has he been a good servant?
Wherever you go may the Hand of God go with you…
Missing you already 😢😢😢😊😂😂ll😂
The man is unplayable
+ Unique😂😂😂
At the end of the day aye it’s good for the club but I rather Miggy was sold. Barnes and Maxi makes us stronger. Losing Maxi weakens us imo. I’ll never forgive a section of the support who treated him like shit, borderline racist shit. Just glad he wasn’t sold to another PL club because you know what would happen if he came back to play at SJP. He will smash it over in Saudi
Ttr together we R strong 😊😊😊
Wagwan? Read em and weep ..the dead man's hand again …
Know gonna lose .. gamble
ings for fools…but that's the wayj l like it baby…l don't wanna live forever 😊😊😊
Good bye + atb maxi one in a million Rastafari!!
Hes not our level anymore. Poor work rate, no defensive ability, picks easy passes instead of trying killer ones, doesn't score many, always injured lately…it goes on and on. Take the cash and get someone else in.
Deserved a U C L chance,stayed with us under cashley,and kept us in the prem.
Lovely guy,generous and always had a smile.
Well I saw his video and ASM said he doesn’t want to go
People only say Miggy because he’s 29 and had his best ever season. We ain’t going to ever get more than we would now. Especially after signing a new 3 year deal which is terrible business if you ask me.
Best wishes to Maxi! I appreciate his impact on the club's results during dark days of Mike Ashley.
Im sort of stuck in the middle with this news… he can be class at time then other times he has you banging your head agsinst a brick wall… ASM is 10 times the player that Celtic's Jots is and he went for 20m / 25m so i think we should be pushing the price up to maybe 30m to 40m.
For me its to cheap
Alex said sell maxi if we got a good price. Wonder what he will think about 25 mil.
It was time.
25-30m for maxi from a UK/European club yes. From a Saudi club? No chance! Needs to be 40-50m
Wish Maxi well but he’s just not consistent enough
Dammn.. would have loved to see him under the ucl flood lights for at least one season which he deserved, hope he gets paid good if he is moving on.
Sorry but harvey barnes is not an upgrade or barely bit better than asm so not that exciting
ding dong the sick notes gone the sick notes gone the sick notes gone ding dong maxis gone with his bandages and his 1 goal a season 👋👋👋
Gutted. And sold at his lowest value. His assist ratio has been hampered by injury, duff like wood and Bruce formations … will miss his dribbly skills and a chance to see him in CL
This is controversial but only 1 team have been interested in Maxi so that says it all for me. Unfortunately looked great when we was a bad team so for me Maxi is an average player and is good on his day but days like that don’t happen often. Getting a good fee and I think Barnes is a better player and more importantly team player. I do appreciate what he did for us and good luck to him in the future.
I'M AFRAID I COMPLETELY DISAGREE WITH YOU PAUL. THAT MAXI'S PRICE OF 25M IS A GOOD PRICE. I'M SORRY BUT THERE'S NOT MANY PLAYERS IN WORLD FOOTBALL. CAN DO WHAT MAXI COULD DO. AND WHILE YOU WE'RE ALL WANTING RID OF MIGGY THIS TIME LAST YEAR. I ALWAYS SAID THAT MIGGY WAS TOP NOTCH. AND WOULD BE EVEN BETTER WITH BETTER PLAYERS. SO I'M REALLY PLEASED MIGGY HAS PROVED EVERYONE WRONG. THE GOAL HE SCORED LAST NIGHT WAS PURE CLASS. HE JUST PASSED THE BALL INTO THE NET. AND MADE IT LOOK SO EASY. IF WE TRIED TO BUY A MAXI. WE'D GET TOLD THEY WANT ATLEAST 40M. SO I THINK YOUR WRONG. IT ALL BOILS DOWN TO FFP. AND THAT WE'RE HAVING TO SELL HIM. AND WHEN WAS MAXI EVER OFFERED TO ANY CLUBS IN EUROPE. I'M TORN
I DO THINK MAXI DIDN'T DO ENOUGH DEFENSIVELY. WHICH IS ANOTHER REASON WHY THERE WILLING TO SELL MAXI
A shame but if we get a LW who is more consistent, and available, all well. Will miss the flair though. Question: Look at all the (often flairy) French players we've signed…Nearly always it did not end well, either they didn't reach their potential here (but did elsewhere), or turned out not to be not very good even after some perseverance. Successes: Ginola, Ba, Debuchy, Cabaye and Robert but OMG so many misses. I wonder why?
£25 million is not a good fee. I'll leave it up to Alex to interpret the stats. I'd like to see how Barnes works with Burn and without Madison….
Sorry to see him go good luck Maxy
Glad Maxi is going as where getting a much better player in return. Barnes scores goals and Maxi is 2 left feet with no finishing. So not much to work out really. Great show Paul.
Think the fee will settle about 30-33M in the end. Great servant to the club and he owes us nothing. Shame he won’t get his chance in the UCL with us
We need send out a hit squad to get rid hendrick Fraser and all the other dead wood hanging around milking the club
Magic Mole
£25 million looks like a bargain for Maxi for me. I complain loads about the inflated money in football so I'm a bit torn there, I'd like to see a global maximum transfer fee of £20 million for any player, even Mbappe.
Sad for Maxi as it isn’t his choice. He deserved to be in the CL. Hate FFP. Just annoying how we have all these players stealing a wage contributing nothing. Wish Maxi all the best 🖤🤍
Au revoir Maxi
Who will be sold next summer Bruno to Real Madrid?
No way is Maxi worth less than 40 million given his age and talent. Anything less is a bad deal imo
40m a year ago perhaps but 25m now after his "injury plagued" season is fair tbh. Much of the benefit is to wage bill. It's tricky because he and Dubravka basically got us through the dark Bruce days and they might end up being sold. But it needs to be done. Barnes would be a solid squad acquisition that might fit into Howes system more seamlessly