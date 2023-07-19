Rangers 1 Newcastle United 2 | Lo más destacado de los amistosos de pretemporada

Miguel Almirón y Harrison Ashby dieron en el blanco y hubo un primer vistazo a Sandro Tonali cuando derrotamos a los Rangers 2-1 en Ibrox en el testimonio de Allan McGregor. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Anyone got a link to the track that was played when rangers scored?
Karrius🔥🔥
2 teams with excellent fans that have both rose in standards in recent years , no malice with hard tackling injuries and red cards etc both looking to get a great pre – season game under the belt and it didn’t disappoint, spirited game great send off for mcgregor 👏
Delighted to have been their for Tonali’s debut
kenapa kau pergi dari milan secepat ini Tonali….
Gordon looks he has a spring in his step after euros. Tonali is class.
I think miggy almiron is ready for champions league
Miley looks a great prospect, hope he gets some game time this season
❤ sandro..
Anderson will have a decent season when he gets playing time
Next time Newcastle play at Ibrox their allocation will be getting cut.
Thank you Newcastle for making it a great atmosphere for mcgregor 👏 WATP
I like the fact some young lads are getting an opportunity, also a mention for Tonali, he showed flashes of becoming a very important player for the toon
Toonali looks🔥🔥 love seeing Gordon play with so much confidence he’s gonna be some player this season with the players around him, buzzing for Ashby inal Shearer would be proud of that header
As a Gers fan, really appreciate the turnout from you guys.
ASM we’ll miss you button 😢
Tonali make an easy 2 yard pass:
Newcastle Fan: 😱🙀
From a Rangers fan, What an amazing set of supporters you guys have! All the best for this season🔴⚪️🔵
RIP Jamal Kashoggi.
For those of you who haven’t seen Tonali played, he’s gonna show everyone, why he’s the most expensive Italian player of all time, and why his new coach is a genius for bringing him
Tonali looks quality , and dare I say it , looks a step up from Bruno . He is going to be hugely influential this season . Really looking forward to seeing how the team – especially Isak , Gordon and Anderson – progress this season.
Well done the geordies. Best away support I've seen at ibrox for a long time… that Gordon and the number 20 looked like class acts… typical friendly game but there was a good buzz created by Newcastle fans so big Respect ❤
Tonali looks real good, makes it look easy and does everything with such precision…love the way he looks for the pass quickly never holding on to the ball for too long…Bruno G is good but towards the end of last season he started getting caught in possession because he was holding on to the ball for too long and opposition players were targeting this. Just a note on the winning goal, Isac gets the assist but what a ball from Burn !
Good luck Tonali ! Forza Milan
What a song after goal?
Was that Darlow trying to prove he can play out from the back like King Eddie wants?
Please re-allocate jerney numbers and give good numbers to the players based on how good they are!
Eg.
1.Pope 5.Bruno 6.Trippier 8.Tonali 9.Isak 11.Almiron
Interesting seeing Lewis getting minutes. If Howe works his magic on him that will save us some money