"¡FALTÓN!" 😠 Gabby Agbonlahor dice que Newcastle United ha superado a Allan Saint-Maximin 🔥

Eddie Howe casi confirma que Allan Saint-Maximin dejará Newcastle en medio de vínculos con Arabia Saudita. ¡Natalie Sawyer, Gabby Agbonlahor y Olly Clink de talkSPORT dan su opinión! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CASH por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador de Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan opina sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa del Mundo de 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y seguiría estando listo para jugar en el Manchester United Chelsea reclama y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia Gary Oldman está desconcertado por la compra de Wrexham por parte de Ryan Reynolds y Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CHOQUE! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para el Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en el Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan VA A JURGEN Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona ante el propietario del Chelsea, Todd Bo La sugerencia de ehly de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #saintmaximin #newcastleunited #nufc #harveybarnes #leicestercity #lcfc #saudiarabia #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #championsleague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
Is that Gabby talking sense 🤯
Unbelievably bad takes and huge loss for the league. He is appointment TV
UNTIL YOU START OPENLY ADMITTING THAT IT'S ONLY SUPERNATURAL WITH ARSENAL AND ENGLAND NATIONAL TEAM AND STOP JUDGING AND COMMENTING ON NATURAL WAYS TO TRY AND EXPLAIN THE SUPERNATURAL? IT WILL NEVER MAKE SENSE AND THAT'S WHEN WE DEBATE AND YOU MIGHT NEVER THINK YOU CAN COUNT ON US BECAUSE WE ARE GIVEN TO TELL IT AS IT IS. BY THE WAY THE LAW IS GIVEN TO ISRAEL BUT IT'S FOR THE WHOLE WORLD AND THE WORLD IS GOING TO BE JUDGED BY THAT LAW. START INCLUDING THE *CREATOR* IN YOUR TALK AND TURN TO *HIM**. IT'S WRITTEN, "THOSE WHO DENY ME BEFORE MEN I WILL ALSO DENY BEFORE MY FATHER IN HEAVEN." [*THIS WAS **YESHUA* SPEAKING.*] YOUR TALK WILL NEVER MAKE SENSE UNTIL YOU ADMIT TO THE SUPERNATURAL HAND OF *ADONAI* THAT MOVES US ALL. YOU MAKE FRIENDS BY THE TRUTH AND NOT BY SUGAR COATING ANYTHING.
Agree. Flash in a pan. No end product.
maxi improved so much last season just unlucky wth injuries, stop start season but on his day barnes or anyone else is near him on skill
We should be selling jacob murphy…. manquillo to the saudis.
Shame we won’t see him in the champions league. I reckon he’d have thrived
Would love him at liverpool
So they are letting Maxima go for Barnes? 😂 you can’t make this up but literally that’s what they are trying to do smh
I am sorry but unless you watch Newcastle for the full game inatead of MOTD you cant comment on Maxi. Maxi is entertaining sure but he simply doesnt put up the numbers to justify the hype. Last season he got 1 goal and 5 assists. The same goal contributions that Jacob Murphy got who also grafts hard to help out the defence
I am ganna be massively disappointed if Maxi gans this season as I wanted to see how he faired in the CL. Some of the negative opinions of wor "fans" aboot him are damn right rude, doylems.
Good luck to ASM. Great player on his day, unfortunately that day doesn't happen enough. Makes perfect sense to sell
Tbf the amount of times ASM put it on a plate for miggy, longstaff or murphy to just sky an easy chance, with better finishing maxi could easily have had 10 to 20 assists last season
These guys are shocking. St Maximin is awesome. Be gutted if he leaves
He is always great fun to watch, and a genuine threat imo
Agree with gabby on this … we have fans that love max, but he just doesn't score enough… Barnes hurts the opposition and he'll cost the same so it's a no brainer.
Last season goal involvements per 90 mins, ASM is 0.48 and Barnes in 0.46… ASM is in fact more reliably contributing to goals when he plays
People making zero effort to get information on their opinions, just random claims about "reliability" or "wrong decisions"
The disrespect from these guys for ASM is shocking and I'm a Arsenal fan.
He is inconsistent and he doesn't press as well as he should at times but the Newcastle fans love Maxi and he loves us. Be sad to see him leave.
Maxi was a shining light in Bruce's dark days, and we'll always be grateful for his contributions in previous seasons. However, players like Joelinton, Miggy, and Longstaff have shown great improvement while Maxi hasn't developed. We need more versatile players with better injury records. Unfortunately, our bench warmers hold no value, but Maxi remains our most valuable sellable asset for revenue and apparently hes only worth 3 conkers and a bag of crisps if 25m is accurate i would of thought 35+ allegedly ac milan offered 45 in jan, wat value would lascelles lewis. Manquillo etc will be hard to move on as well and get a good cash injection
Its more just getting wages off the bill but we need squad depth we can’t run before we walk financially
Although i am annoyed pif is helping out chelsea and potentially liverpool more for silly money for older or crapper players (not hendo is great)
I saw him live a few times and he so fun to watch really adds to the fan experience
Shame to see him go to Saudi at this stage of his career. Sure his stats arent the best and what Gabby said about him is probably correct but he definitely still has a place in European Football. Similar to Ruben Neves it's a shame to see them leave the Prem and European football in general . Saint-Maximin is still only 26…….
Unreliable 😂😂😂 Do you know how many times Saint Maximan save Newcastle
Why is everyone trying to scapegoat him I’ve noticed this ever since last season. Keep the same energy for record signing Isak and his injury record
Agbonlahor is actually right
For once i tend to agree with Gabby, though it pains me to say it. Love Maxi but he doesn’t produce enough.
I was shocked when I checked his stats.. it’s shocking
Big mistake top player game changer
I love maxi, frustrating to watch at times but under Bruce he’d pick the ball up at the half way line and run at their defence and you’d always feel something special was about to happen, nowadays he’ll just give the ball away or blast it awa the bar and that’s when the frustration comes in! He’s a good age and can still do a job but he’s clearly not in Eddie’s plans and if we can generate 30/40 mil to go get a player Eddie wants it makes sense for everyone
40 mill i heard its 25 mill euros 🤦♂️
Gabby's right.
I'm sure Newcastle fans feel sentimental around him but his end product is poor.
Usually dont agree with gab but hes spot on.
Can't believe I'm agreeing with gobby
He will always be a better player than what Gabby ever was..
When talking about Newcastle, Agbonlahor could say the most sensible thing in the world and I'd still feel like disagreeing with him. Absolute pleb.
I would’ve thought you add good players around saint maximum now that Newcastle got funds
When are football fans going to realise players like Saint-Maximin are decent players when they're fit, but they keep breaking down because their body is simply not suited to being a professional athlete/footballer. It's nothing about being 'unlucky' with injuries. Some footballers feel entitled to still be professional footballers when they're not even available for half of the games every season. That's wrong in my book. These players should be put on licences and automatically put on PAYP deals. How can you justify getting paid millions to simply be on the physio's treatment table for the majority of every season.
For once I agree with gabby 👍
Not gonna have a good season this year,this sale will be a mistake when there is plenty of dead wood to get rid if first ,all the extra games we need maxi
Shame if he goes
i had hoped saint maximan would stay in the PL,
such an amazing player
Unfortunately this is how it will have to be for many players i can honestly say only Isak, Gordon i know and Guimares are the only untouchables and of course Tonali think of the core First Man City spine of Yaya Toure, David Silva, Kompany, Aguero, Fernandinho and Joe Hart. Even Eddie Howe isn't safe like i can see him getting fired if Newcastle don't get top 4.