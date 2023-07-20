INFORME: Harvey Barnes listo para unirse a Newcastle 😱 ¿Nivel de entusiasmo por la transferencia? | FC ESPN

El equipo de ESPN FC reacciona a los informes de que Harvey Barnes se transferirá de Leicester City a Newcastle United por una tarifa de transferencia de £ 38 millones. ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN+: ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN FC en YouTube:
It would have been great to have been able to keep Maxi and get Barnes. However, the reality is such that we couldn’t. Let’s look at it from a practical point of view. Maxi has gone to a league where he won’t try and get his own back when we play him. If we do play him, the outcome won’t matter as much as if he’d stayed in the PL or Europe. We scored 68 goals last season. The total for, was 10 less than ManU, 20 less than Arsenal and 26 less than City. It’s clear, we need forwards who can score goals. Barnes will add 10+ this season. The thinking is Tonali will allow Bruno to create more (hopefully Bruno doesn’t add to his total of 3 goals he’s cost us in 2023) and Gordon will step up.
Personally, I think we haven’t stopped and I’d expect to see a striker who can bag 15-20 a season turn up. Yes we could do with a Centre-Back, but the data shows we need goals. There have been data comparisons between Barnes and Maxi, but at the end of the day, even after (statistically) smoothing for the fewer games, Barnes’ key stats (goals and assists) blow Maxi’s out of the water. E.g.
Maxi 111 games, Barnes 146 games. Max 12 goals. Barnes 35 goals
Smoothed stats Barnes. 111/146 x 35 = 26.6 goals (in other words, had Barnes only played 111 games, he would have statistically scored (can’t say for certain!) 26.6 goals in the same number of games that Maxi scored 12. That’s over a 100% improvement. As for assists, Barnes is marginally better at 19. So the goal goals contributed by Barnes in 111 games would have been 45.6 goals versus 31 by Maxi. Yes, we can start on the hypothetical of chances created (someone still has to put it in the net) but goals win games (or prevent you from losing them). Barnes is the better deal. Maxi improved last season, but not to the same level as the other legacy players.
Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all Northern teams people seem to forget this when talking about Newcastle.
As for the climate to our American viewers its like NFL players going to the Bears or the Bills as its fckn freezing but they still do 💷
Mr underrated himself Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes is that typical English underrated player, that if he was German, Spanish, Brazilian or Italian would be hailed as one of the best players in the world. This kid is a proven Premier League scorer and is young. He could excel in the Champions League.
Manchester is in the north and those clubs manage to get players no problem.
He's right to a certain extent, until we sustain a high level over a couple of seasons some people will be put off, but I think too many people write off a place like Newcastle based on misconceptions of the area.
Best thing I can recommend people to do is watch the video of Bruno with his wife about living in the north east it might open some peoples eyes
Again unlimited funds how stupid are these ppl WE DON'T HAVE UNLIMITED FUNDS FFP FFS ABSOLUTE MORONS
We can’t spend unlimited money yet because of restrictions ffp we need a lease 2 more yrs then the spending will come
This players goals and assist stats are as good as sakas fodens and Rashfords over a 3 year period.. he's 25 proven in the Premier league and he's done it in a struggling side.. I think this is a very good player.
Frank lebeof how many offensive comments in 20 seconds
Got to love Dan's humour 😂
He was there for a couple of days
I just hope they keep Saint-Maximin
That idiot Dan: "If Newcastle have unlimited funds….." That's the thing, we don't cos our commerical income under Ashley was dreadful
Barnes is a steal 100%
Newcastle are cooking… 🤯
This is utter BS. No connection with modern football. Past it pricks preaching nothing. And getting payed for it.
One of the worst finishers in the league. Half responsible for their relegation.
Nice studio espc fc & glad host Dan's back in it 🍻🍻🍻
The US still don't get football