TRATO HECHO ✅* HARVEY BARNES AL NEWCASTLE UNITED POR £38 MILLONES !!!!!!

Harvey Barnes ahora firmará para Newcastle United como reemplazo de Saint-Maximin por £ 38 millones #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Shame Maxi is leaving like, but Barnes does look unreal from what I saw from a very poor Leicester side.
All thes games and travelling that you do Adam – you must be loaded.
With his stats, If his name was Herve Barnillo, he had crazy hair, and played for Brighton or Villa, or Napoli, or PSG, he’d be easily valued at £50m transfer fee.
Wasn’t he an FA cup winner a few years back?
For me Barnes will give more to the front players aswell as get amongst goals himself 38m well spent for me
Fits Eddie Howes profile like a glove would of still like to have kept maxi for last 20 minutes of games
Have a great time in USA Adam son
Safe trip big man
Q – How to generate an Allan Saint Maximin focussed comment section?
A – Post a video about Harvey Barnes.
I'm happy with the Barnes signing, decent player.
It's a good deal for a relegated side, hopefully for us anarl?
Let's hope our club don't try and throw Eddie Howe out if he under performs next season as well. 😡
Safe travels mate, catch up with you on the other side Adam 😂⚽😔🖤🤍
Maxi needs turn move down
We are being baffled with bs… We have at least 120m to spend without even selling maxi… He's being sold for someone else watch this space ….
gutted maxi is going but a wish him all the best and howay harvey barnes have a good trip adam howay the lads
Up the mags . Rocking it you like Adam y’all be careful over in USA
good signing but 38 mill, and reported we not even get that for maxi 😥
West ham fans are gutted right now. You snooze, you lose!!
He's having his medical on Sunday
Al Ahli front three: Mahrez Firminio ASM 🤯
Cheers Adam, enjoy the trip… love the abrubpt ending of your videos… "United States of Amer… end! 🙂
AP 👍 stay safe across the pond kidda
Shift the deadwood….bring in a RW and LB…could do with some backup for Schar too….3 more lads coming in?
Rather have Barnes 9ver ASM. For all his flash, he doesn't track back and has a poor return in the final 3rd. Barnes goes under the radar but his numbers are fantastic and Howe and Co will only make him better.
38 mil is a steal though….
For those not understanding the ASM, Barnes FFP.
Imagine this: you’ve just went on a massive bender on the toon. (Signed tonali) your mate rings you up and says we’re going away next week. You realise you don’t get paid for another week. So you take an iPhone contract (ASM) out to sell straight away down the cash converters for a big fee (lump sum from Saudi) you then pay for the night out (Harvey Barnes) over a 4/5 year stint (phone contract).
How do you know he due at airport
Worst piece of business eddie Howe has done. Maxi is so much better than barnes
harvey barnes is more suited to our style of play compared to maddison would have liked maddison but more than happy with barnes
I've heard that joe Linton isn't going to be usa