*TRATO HECHO ✅* HARVEY BARNES AL NEWCASTLE UNITED POR £38 MILLONES !!!!!!



Harvey Barnes ahora firmará para Newcastle United como reemplazo de Saint-Maximin por £ 38 millones #newcastle #nufc #transfers

30 comentarios en “*TRATO HECHO ✅* HARVEY BARNES AL NEWCASTLE UNITED POR £38 MILLONES !!!!!!

  3. Would B Farmer

    With his stats, If his name was Herve Barnillo, he had crazy hair, and played for Brighton or Villa, or Napoli, or PSG, he’d be easily valued at £50m transfer fee.
    Wasn’t he an FA cup winner a few years back?

  8. George Morley

    Q – How to generate an Allan Saint Maximin focussed comment section?

    A – Post a video about Harvey Barnes.

  14. Mark J

    We are being baffled with bs… We have at least 120m to spend without even selling maxi… He's being sold for someone else watch this space ….

  15. wayne mathison

    gutted maxi is going but a wish him all the best and howay harvey barnes have a good trip adam howay the lads

  21. Micro Banshee

    Cheers Adam, enjoy the trip… love the abrubpt ending of your videos… "United States of Amer… end! 🙂

  24. David Stanton

    Rather have Barnes 9ver ASM. For all his flash, he doesn't track back and has a poor return in the final 3rd. Barnes goes under the radar but his numbers are fantastic and Howe and Co will only make him better.

  26. justin8910

    For those not understanding the ASM, Barnes FFP.

    Imagine this: you’ve just went on a massive bender on the toon. (Signed tonali) your mate rings you up and says we’re going away next week. You realise you don’t get paid for another week. So you take an iPhone contract (ASM) out to sell straight away down the cash converters for a big fee (lump sum from Saudi) you then pay for the night out (Harvey Barnes) over a 4/5 year stint (phone contract).

  29. chris donnelly

    harvey barnes is more suited to our style of play compared to maddison would have liked maddison but more than happy with barnes

Los comentarios están cerrados.