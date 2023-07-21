Aston Villa VS Newcastle USA vlog – Viajé MÁS DE 3000 MILLAS A FILADELFIA!!!!!

Viajé por todo el mundo para visitar Newcastle United en EE. UU. cuando se enfrentaron por primera vez a Aston Villa en Filadelfia #newcastle #nufc #transfers
That was great fun Adam. Have a great time!
Hope you have a sick trip in the US I’m jealous! I love it there!
I really wanted to know what the minecraft was tasted like 😅…do it for the VLOGGGGG!!! 😂
You'll have to learn it's rubber butt plugs for travelling mate. 😂😂
Top job Adam true dedication hope you have a Wonderful time mate 👍⚫⚪
I am surprised that you got in so easy Adam 'Pablo Escobar' Pearson? Nah, enjoy yersel. 🎉
That bucket is for ice mate! There have ice machines in the hotels over there
Not ships Adam , ship and submarine 😂
Go for a stroll around kensington avenue and less us know what you think.
I think it’s so funny you travel all the way to the US and the main attractions are junk food and Walmart.
Get yourself out and try a REAL Philly cheesesteak, enjoy the historical sights, bards and restaurants.
its an ice bucket Adam, there will be an ice machine on the landing, for your cold drinks, you'll need to fill it up if you want cold drinks. In that heat you'll need to drink more
Wish I was there enjoy buddy
Great Video Adam Mate I Hope You Have A Great Time Over there & Everything Goes To Plan For You Stay Safe Mate & That USA pringles Bit 🤣🤣 HTL ⚫⚫⚪⚪👍👍
What the hell you hiding😂😂 2/2 security searches 😂… keep up the hard work bro, I’m not a toon but enjoy your content man.. Germany next summer for euros? It’s coming home 😅
It's. A. Bin….🤦♂️
That is an ice bucket Adam. lol. Welcome to the States buddy, if anyone gives you are hard time I will fly to the east coast and straighten them out ha ha. If you want to see the “other side” of Philly go to Kensington Ave. Love the content, the Pringles bit was hysterical.
Ice bucket 🤣
Adam you are such a genuine lad and your videos honestly give me the biggest smile at times. As a travel lover myself, I resonate so much with a lot of your comments and fascinations. I also love how comfortable you are with your own company and keep yourself nice and entertained! Great work, youngin'!
Just remember that USA is a crazy place that no one should look up to. The general mentality is in a very bad place.
Loving this content, Adam 😂
American as heck🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅
I will be there on Sunday in my Shearer kit! Cant wait to see them in my state.
Don’t know how you can afford all this traveling , maybe you have sponsors, but I love following you. . Please keep up your hard work , very appreciated, love Newcastle club and you 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
If you see a Dicks last resort bar and resturant.go Adam its cheap big chain around the states
Can it go to Philadelphia without running up the famous steps off the Rocky films Adam! 😜