Aston Villa VS Newcastle USA vlog – Viajé MÁS DE 3000 MILLAS A FILADELFIA!!!!!



Viajé por todo el mundo para visitar Newcastle United en EE. UU. cuando se enfrentaron por primera vez a Aston Villa en Filadelfia #newcastle #nufc #transfers

25 comentarios en “Aston Villa VS Newcastle USA vlog – Viajé MÁS DE 3000 MILLAS A FILADELFIA!!!!!

  10. alan brown

    I think it’s so funny you travel all the way to the US and the main attractions are junk food and Walmart.
    Get yourself out and try a REAL Philly cheesesteak, enjoy the historical sights, bards and restaurants.

  11. Dale Toothill

    its an ice bucket Adam, there will be an ice machine on the landing, for your cold drinks, you'll need to fill it up if you want cold drinks. In that heat you'll need to drink more

  13. 100% MAGS

    Great Video Adam Mate I Hope You Have A Great Time Over there & Everything Goes To Plan For You Stay Safe Mate & That USA pringles Bit 🤣🤣 HTL ⚫⚫⚪⚪👍👍

  14. The MJ king

    What the hell you hiding😂😂 2/2 security searches 😂… keep up the hard work bro, I’m not a toon but enjoy your content man.. Germany next summer for euros? It’s coming home 😅

  16. Stephan Bennett

    That is an ice bucket Adam. lol. Welcome to the States buddy, if anyone gives you are hard time I will fly to the east coast and straighten them out ha ha. If you want to see the “other side” of Philly go to Kensington Ave. Love the content, the Pringles bit was hysterical.

  18. GodofNomisma

    Adam you are such a genuine lad and your videos honestly give me the biggest smile at times. As a travel lover myself, I resonate so much with a lot of your comments and fascinations. I also love how comfortable you are with your own company and keep yourself nice and entertained! Great work, youngin'!

  19. Tony

    Just remember that USA is a crazy place that no one should look up to. The general mentality is in a very bad place.

  23. Eddy Lee

    Don’t know how you can afford all this traveling , maybe you have sponsors, but I love following you. . Please keep up your hard work , very appreciated, love Newcastle club and you 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

