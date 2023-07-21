TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | Día dos en los Estados Unidos 🇺🇸

¡El trabajo continúa para las Urracas en el calor de Atlanta! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Geordies still in Georgia 🖤🤍🌞🥵
Bought Tickets for the Atlanta game! See you guys on Wednesday
Keep pumping out the regular quality content.
Botman looks like he would be mint craic, seems a bit of a joker
Canny video as always👍Need more Mad Dog content – scare the opposition👍👏😁😛😜🤪🤗
Go Go United… from Indonesia's Fans
Nice to see Nick Pope back.
Is Willock training?
Maxi is a great servant of the club helped us at some of our hardest times. Respect Maxi and good luck
Burns head and shoulder above Ritchie 😂
Big popey back between the sticks😍
Hopefully barnes get there soon😂
Goalkeepers looking sharp and Sandro part of wor Toon furniture noo😂
Great group of lads, propper team! 💪
still hard to get my heed around how far we've come in such a short space of time 🖤🤍
I want a good farewell for maxi he deserves it more then anyone I love the guy and it's sad to see him go 😢