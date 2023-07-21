TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | Llegar a trabajar en los EE.UU.! ☀️

¡Nos ponemos manos a la obra en Atlanta mientras nos preparamos para la serie de verano de la Premier League! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Let's unload the wagon instead training!
Sandro always looks like he is in an after shave ad
Happy to see Shay there, i hope he has a full time role with us
Buzzn big shay back on the toon side
english guys suffering american heat miggy just used to it.
Tonali’s head is still in Milan!
What a shock it might be to move from Milan to Newcastle, I hope he will find new stimulations there.
Let’s go boy! I know you’ll come back one day but collect a lot of trophies and results even with Newcastle.
❤️🖤
Thought that was shay ??
So will Harvey Barnes be joining the team out in the US?
Shay!!!!! Things you love to see.
I became a Newcastle fan after watching Maximin. Please don't sell him.
If not with Newcastle United, Tonali is still crouch in Milan, now he is laughing happily traveling to the USA
Take it easy guys.. juz don't get any injury before season start..
#NUFC #ToonArmy
Geordies in Georgia – HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍🥵
Livramento de deus
Is Bruno out of shape? The abdominal fat is very noticeable.
Amazing content watched it far too many times absolutely love our club ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚽️⚽️
NEWCASTLE ARE AT MY FOOTBALL FIELD WHERE I PRACTISE WHEN SCHOOL IS OPEN. THAT'S SO COOL!!!!
It’s wild seeing Newcastle train in my hometown!
Awesome to have the boys on this side of the pond! That southern humidity is no joke
DON'T SELL SAINT MAXIMIN!!!
Long sleeves for miggy must not be hot enough.
Looks hot.