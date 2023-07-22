*EXCLUSIVA* Keith Downie Sky Sports ENTREVISTA en el Newcastle United!!!!!



Entrevisté a Keith Downie sobre FFP para Newcastle United y qué fichaje potencial podría traer el club en #newcastle #nufc #transfers

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

44 comentarios en “*EXCLUSIVA* Keith Downie Sky Sports ENTREVISTA en el Newcastle United!!!!!

  4. Peter Thompson

    Adam your maturing into a real NUFC presenter, well done and that was excellent listening to Keith and hearing about FFP I did not realise we were so far behind Man C and Man U ect.

  5. Devon Green

    A LB and a right sided CB should be our main priority position's to strengthen now surely 👍 HWTL great video Adam

  6. 100% MAGS

    Great video Adam Mate Keep It Up Great To Hear From Keith Again As Well Loving The Vids Mate ⚫️⚪️👍🏻

  7. PontMags

    Great vid w/ SkySportsKeith – top lads both. Hope you got to sample the roast pork sandwich at Di Nic's in Philly market. Rated by some as best sandwich in the US.

  11. brian upton

    The powers that be are sitting on their hands rather than sorting the problem of the ridiculous prices clubs having to pay horrendous amounts of money for todays players, all it will do is put the games out of the reach of ordinary people and that will ruin the beautiful game. As for fair play rules they are anything but fair, all made for the richer clubs, so much for fair play. HOWAY THE LADS.

  12. William Carr

    Good interview, now do the fans understand ffp? Stop going on about what other clubs are doing.Well done Adam.

  22. chris donnelly

    we are so far in front from were anyone would have believed ,ashley run the club into the ground 14 years of neglect wont be fixed in 2 years

  27. Charlie Talks Football

    Nice video Adam. Great interview with Keith Downie to get his take on FFP. Enjoy tonight’s game 👍

  30. G T

    Great interview.
    No one mentions Kraft and Targett these days. Also Ashby seems like he isn’t being seen as positively as he used to be?
    Need to get rid of some of the other squad players to get them off the wage bill.

  33. Ian Eckert

    I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 In Chicago Illinois USA In 2009…

    …She Has Buggered Off 2 Sunderland Or Durham After She Got Her English Citizenship Adam P Son…

    …Escaped A Fucking Bullet My Good-Man…

  34. J B

    In a nutshell Legacy FCB left us with few resalable assets and a Commercial Dept that he abused for his own financial gain leaving it unfit for purpose

Los comentarios están cerrados.