Las actualizaciones CRUCIALES que debe hacer el Newcastle United para mejorar en esta ventana de fichajes

Alex, Marc y Si hablan sobre dónde debe mejorar el Newcastle United en lo que resta de la ventana de fichajes para competir en lo más alto de la Premier League. ¡Gracias a todos y cada uno de nuestros suscriptores! Consulte nuestro Patreon para obtener más contenido de audio exclusivo cada semana. Puedes seguir a True Faith en Facebook, Instagram y Twitter: para más contenido
‘Interesting’ take on the centre forward thing there…
Someone has not followed Isak much saying he is not an out and out striker. That is what he is and has always been through is career. To play him to the left or right is not using him where he is best.
Roll the fuck on can’t wait for the season to start
Kane is a great shout Mark! Shame we didn't make a move just to test the water. Isak could play off him to the left but I think wages are the prohibiting factor.
Targett looked better against Rangers. I think the improvement to our midfield could allow a midfielder to drift out left and provide the interaction with Barnes. If we go looking for a replacement for Big Dan then they need to be attacking but also heavily defensive and at least 6ft……not many of those around. If you notice when Trips and Miggy go full attack it exposes our right in defence, Schar moves to cover, Botman goes more central and BDB tucks in. So we sort of go 3 at the back. Although Trips is ace he isn’t as defensive as BDB so that doesn’t happen as much when the left goes full on attack (which is no often, probably because of this). If we want to go full ‘entertainers’ then we will have to accept not being in the top 2 defensively.
Who the hell has 3 or 4 choices at centre forward.? Educate me please.
Can't tally with this 3rd striker argument. We play one upfront. Weve got two brilliant strikers and Gordon was U21 Euros player of the tournament up top.
NO top striker is coming to be third choice. Man City have 2 top strikers then its Foden, Arsenal have one then it's kids, Liverpool barely have one out-and-out striker, Man U don't have one, Chelsea neither, Spurs have only Kane.
No team is 3 top strikers deep in the modern era. And the Ferdinand/Tino/Shearer era fell apart because of minutes.
The issue, much as I'm loathe to say it, is Wilson because he doesnt stay fit. That makes you think we're an Isak injury away from potential disaster.
But it simply isn't a priority this window when needs must. RCB is now.
Next summer we'll buy Wilson's replacement, and I wouldn't be surprised if Wilson goes then.
Having a creative PAIR of full backs is a must. However, Dan Burn has ‘secret sauce’.
If we can get Hall, Livramento and Barnes then the main ones the right sided CB and the RW…. IF we could get Chiesa as a loan to buy then it would be incredible.
Isak is absolutely a No. 9- he's FAR more effective there.
Of course Isak is an out and out centre forward. We don’t need another striker. The priority needs to be left back and right wing
Isak is a centre forward no doubt about it. He can play across the front but he could be a n9 no problem.
Has the Axel Disasi link gone cold?
Agree with Simon, DCR. Livremento would be a great signing, more of a right back can play all along the defensive line, young wonderkid perfect to bring through.
Possibly can answer the Targett question. Previous targets….Baaker signed for Atlanta for £8.5 million, Lodi Marseille £11. We've moved on.
Without a real quality attacking left back and cover for Schar, we'll be exposed in the Champions League, especially in Pot 4.
How to get over the FFP
The Arabs will buy Maxi , then loan him back ,
Anthony Gordon just played up front for England in the U21 Euros, and they won the tournament. Surely that makes him a good enough #3 option after Isak and Wilson.
Central defensive midfielder: a No. 4 or No. 6 depending on how you denote the positions. Ideally they would be able to cover at RCB as well.
Guy in the floral top proved he was utterly clueless within the first 2 minutes. First video i've seen of you where someone is genuinely clueless af.
We're not short on a forward at all. Can't bring in anyone decent to be the 3rd choice forward
What's happened to keland watts?
Targett had that surgery and Howe wanted to ease him back in the side coupled with Burn being unshakeable from that position given the team was pretty much set in stone. He will feature a lot lot more this season and will come good.
Toon Toon Black And White Army…
…Howay The Mags…
Thank god someone’s mentioning a rcb back up. And I dunno why everyone dismisses targett cuz he was class when he was playing
Anyone who doesn’t say left back are wrong,it we got to the league cup final again for instance would you want Dan burn there?No and it would be less important to have a good 3rd choice striker on the bench than a top class left back starting
Need a first choice left back, I agree need a right sided centre back not another right back please and we need a right winger to push miggy for first team to finish the window
Me personally to have a competent Squad that can last a season with 4 trophies up for grabs, if injuries occur then a must have is a Left Back (Love Burn but in the UCL it might be difficult) another CB, and maybe a 3rd choice Striker /unless Eddie is going to use Gordon, like England did (Injuries permitting)
Left back 👍⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️