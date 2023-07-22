SIN CUOTA ACORDADA POR LIVRAMENTO! | EL PAPA VUELVE A ENTRENARSE | NOTICIAS NUFC

No se acordó ninguna tarifa para Livramento. El Papa vuelve a entrenar. Noticias NUFC. Se informó que Newcastle United acordó 30 millones de libras esterlinas con Southampton por Tino Livramento, sin embargo, este no es el caso. Nick Pope ha vuelto a entrenar después de su cirugía de verano. También en el programa, Pete Graves, la frustración de los fanáticos y ¿Harrison Ashby saldrá cedido? Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol de Westerhope United U9 para la próxima temporada y el futuro previsible. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: síganos en nuestras páginas de redes sociales: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Podcast: Spotify: iTunes: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCNEWS #THETOONREVIEW
Bringing Hall, keep Ashby and Alex Murphy around the first team and won't need livramento
Sleuthampton want Tonali money for Livermento?
They can kiss my Toonali
Good to have Pope back..But i hope he has been training on his distribution when given the ball at his feet..
The media team is in the States, so that's why he hasn't been unveiled yet. So stop worrying about it.
30M is twice as much as Tripps cost. Don’t see RB as a priority right now. Would rather put that towards Lewis Hall.
All the media team are in the USA. Expect a big announcement when Barnes arrives..
Ashby wont go out on loan,,,he actually played in Europe for WHU,,,West Ham fans were gutted at loosing this kid
Bru I was going to get Ashby on the back of my top
Love these wee snippet updates 🏁👏
I think 35 mil would be about right but Southampton will want about 50 mil because Chelsea will get a big chunk of that
Paul if 10 million is too small for Hall i feel Livramento when fit is in top 5 right backs so bid 40 million for him
wouldnt pay more then 25 for him…
All I want to say is #NickPope #GetWellSoon 🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
Remember if there is was a fee our owners not going tell us or media
Great news, i hope we dont sign livramento.
There is a Newcastle tax unfortunately. Diaby transfer to Villa shows that.
£35M+Manquillo for Livramento, for me. That's what I would do.
Moussa Diaby for £35m or Tino Livramento for £40m???
Ashby fucked his childhood club off for us and he scored the winner at rangers plus he's at an age where he doesn't need a squad number . No brainer
Keep Ashby don’t go for livramento and use the money on Axel Disasi and Lewis Hall or Jesper Lindstrom players we need more then a right back just my opinion.
We need news on offloading the dross fron the club.
F F P only benefits the closed shop 6.
I think £30mill was a cheeky opening offer. I think we will go back in around 38-42 mill, which is a fair price for him. I said at work the other day, it's not deadline day there's still plenty of time
Maybe they are waiting for Barnes to go to the U.S to meet new team mates, coaches and Eddie. All Newcastle's media guys are in the U.S also. Hold those horses.
we should not loan out ashby we should sell krafth he has had a nasty injury and is 29 rather keep manquillo who can play rb and lb
5:04 good things come to he who waits 😊😊
It doesn't matter if Ashby is good enough or not, he needs game time. And how are we gonna do that with trips and livermento who is far better than Ashby? Only way for him to get mins is loan to a good club where he can develop as a player and be ready when trips see a downfall.
Can't announce Barnes until Maxi is sold. If Maxi deal falls through so will Barnes.
They are waiting for ASM signing in to announce Barnes most probably.
More money for a kid,as good as he seems to be,who's only had one season of PL football?Ridiculous.Southampton taking the piss.Go back to Serie A,some quality players there we can bring and will settle in.A class player adapts to any league.
Southampton putting a price of £40M on Tino Livremento is criminal I'd rather go for Jeremie Frimpong for £30M and getting a loan deal done for Lewis Hall would be great business.
Keep Ashby at the Toon, his age means he wouldn’t take up a squad spot and seems a handy player to have around.
If the Player has signed on the dotted line and has passed his Medical then, Announce it, why all the Dithering?.
If we are not going to pay the big prices for players because we are seen as super rich then fine that’s how it’s going to be.we will finish outside the top 5 with the team we currently have and eventually Howe will be dismissed which will be unfair do the club need to stump up the money if our chairman says we will win this and that.glad we got top 4 last season otherwise our budget would be £5.59 and a pack or Cheese&onion crisps
This proves FFP makes it hard for smaller clubs to progress and gain any consistency when they cant spend and the tradition big clubs can spend sometimes 5-10x more than the smaller clubs season after season
Are they waiting for Maxi transfer to go through before they can announce the Barnes transfer
Liveramento is 30 percent goes to Chelsea so they get 18 million Chelsea get 12 million there just greasy they got him for 6 million
Paul some transfers a club could ask for time to find a replacement so it may be on liecester city
Southampton expecting NUFC to pay for their own contract mistakes. Frustrating, indeed.
Keith Downie also says the Axel Disasi link is probably agent-driven. It's not coming from the club.
Can someone explain why they want to pay £30m on Livramento when we're desperately needing a left back?
The deal will be announced when it's done, simple as. Why are some of our fans so fkn fragile?