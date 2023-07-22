SIN CUOTA ACORDADA POR LIVRAMENTO! | EL PAPA VUELVE A ENTRENARSE | NOTICIAS NUFC



No se acordó ninguna tarifa para Livramento. El Papa vuelve a entrenar. Noticias NUFC. Se informó que Newcastle United acordó 30 millones de libras esterlinas con Southampton por Tino Livramento, sin embargo, este no es el caso. Nick Pope ha vuelto a entrenar después de su cirugía de verano. También en el programa, Pete Graves, la frustración de los fanáticos y ¿Harrison Ashby saldrá cedido? Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol de Westerhope United U9 para la próxima temporada y el futuro previsible. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: síganos en nuestras páginas de redes sociales: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Podcast: Spotify: iTunes: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCNEWS #THETOONREVIEW

Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.

40 comentarios en “SIN CUOTA ACORDADA POR LIVRAMENTO! | EL PAPA VUELVE A ENTRENARSE | NOTICIAS NUFC

  3. Robert Lonsdale

    Good to have Pope back..But i hope he has been training on his distribution when given the ball at his feet..

  5. Akirkland24

    30M is twice as much as Tripps cost. Don’t see RB as a priority right now. Would rather put that towards Lewis Hall.

  7. El Cappo,,, Canning Town,,look no further

    Ashby wont go out on loan,,,he actually played in Europe for WHU,,,West Ham fans were gutted at loosing this kid

  10. Marc Moat

    I think 35 mil would be about right but Southampton will want about 50 mil because Chelsea will get a big chunk of that

  11. James Pineda

    Paul if 10 million is too small for Hall i feel Livramento when fit is in top 5 right backs so bid 40 million for him

  19. Kyle Harris

    Ashby fucked his childhood club off for us and he scored the winner at rangers plus he's at an age where he doesn't need a squad number . No brainer

  20. Peter Hyland

    Keep Ashby don’t go for livramento and use the money on Axel Disasi and Lewis Hall or Jesper Lindstrom players we need more then a right back just my opinion.

  22. Liam P Rayner

    I think £30mill was a cheeky opening offer. I think we will go back in around 38-42 mill, which is a fair price for him. I said at work the other day, it's not deadline day there's still plenty of time

  23. Gary moffat blues

    Maybe they are waiting for Barnes to go to the U.S to meet new team mates, coaches and Eddie. All Newcastle's media guys are in the U.S also. Hold those horses.

  24. truls hagen christiansen

    we should not loan out ashby we should sell krafth he has had a nasty injury and is 29 rather keep manquillo who can play rb and lb

  26. Hasira_Oden

    It doesn't matter if Ashby is good enough or not, he needs game time. And how are we gonna do that with trips and livermento who is far better than Ashby? Only way for him to get mins is loan to a good club where he can develop as a player and be ready when trips see a downfall.

  29. Jordan Cerisola

    More money for a kid,as good as he seems to be,who's only had one season of PL football?Ridiculous.Southampton taking the piss.Go back to Serie A,some quality players there we can bring and will settle in.A class player adapts to any league.

  30. Football Matters🥇

    Southampton putting a price of £40M on Tino Livremento is criminal I'd rather go for Jeremie Frimpong for £30M and getting a loan deal done for Lewis Hall would be great business.

  31. Carl. Carl.

    Keep Ashby at the Toon, his age means he wouldn’t take up a squad spot and seems a handy player to have around.

  32. petertyson2

    If the Player has signed on the dotted line and has passed his Medical then, Announce it, why all the Dithering?.

  33. Dk 35

    If we are not going to pay the big prices for players because we are seen as super rich then fine that’s how it’s going to be.we will finish outside the top 5 with the team we currently have and eventually Howe will be dismissed which will be unfair do the club need to stump up the money if our chairman says we will win this and that.glad we got top 4 last season otherwise our budget would be £5.59 and a pack or Cheese&onion crisps

  34. Oumuamua

    This proves FFP makes it hard for smaller clubs to progress and gain any consistency when they cant spend and the tradition big clubs can spend sometimes 5-10x more than the smaller clubs season after season

  36. James 24s

    Liveramento is 30 percent goes to Chelsea so they get 18 million Chelsea get 12 million there just greasy they got him for 6 million

  38. Pages & Pours

    Southampton expecting NUFC to pay for their own contract mistakes. Frustrating, indeed.
    Keith Downie also says the Axel Disasi link is probably agent-driven. It's not coming from the club.

Los comentarios están cerrados.