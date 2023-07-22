SIN CUOTA ACORDADA POR LIVRAMENTO! | EL PAPA VUELVE A ENTRENARSE | NOTICIAS NUFC





No se acordó ninguna tarifa para Livramento. El Papa vuelve a entrenar. Noticias NUFC. Se informó que Newcastle United acordó 30 millones de libras esterlinas con Southampton por Tino Livramento, sin embargo, este no es el caso. Nick Pope ha vuelto a entrenar después de su cirugía de verano. También en el programa, Pete Graves, la frustración de los fanáticos y ¿Harrison Ashby saldrá cedido?



