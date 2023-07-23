ENTREVISTA | ¡Harvey Barnes se une al Newcastle United!



  9. WickedDust 420

    So happy to see the club got this signing over the line! Can't wait to see him hit the ground running in the PL Summer Series. Howay The Lads 🖤🩶🖤🩶

  14. JASON TRUE

    Nufc are trying to get more ffp breaches than city. Don't actually have the cash for this but will probably get more than £38m for asm which is nonsense. Cheat United, the face of beheading and zero rights for gays and women. Putrid club now

  17. Mr_G GoldFinger_999

    I'm absolutely delighted as been pushing for this transfer since MIDDLE of last season. He's a tremendous player with huge potential in a big city team like Newcastle under Eddie Howe

  19. John McIntosh

    He’s got potential but in truth is he anymore dangerous of an attacking wide player than Saint-Maximin, perhaps he’s more consistent & professional but best of luck to him and Newcastle I’ve always liked Eddie Howe and I’m delighted he’s doing well at a big club ✌🏼

  22. Ian Hawkins

    Great first impressions. Even if he only does what he did at Leicester last season it would be an improvement but I reckon he will do better with the players around him now.

  28. Aka Miguel Sanchez

    We’ve got some serious squad depth on the wings and going forward. Incredible window so far but If we can bag a full-back or centre back it would be perfect

