ENTREVISTA | ¡Harvey Barnes se une al Newcastle United!

¡La primera entrevista con nuestro nuevo fichaje, Harvey Barnes! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Bought tickets to see you guys in Atlanta on Wednesday. Can’t wait! See you guys there
반스야 와서 잘해보자잉
Lol he's got false teeth. Done a Ronaldo
I wonder if they told him to smile after the backlash from the Tonali video.
Phwoaaaa I am SO excited for this lad, clearly wants to represent our club!! Gwan HARVEY BARNES LAD!
Barnes = 50 m
Gordon = 55m
Diaby = 34 💔💔💔
His goal scoring record is shockingly impressive!
Think Howe and his coaching staff will make him even better
So happy to see the club got this signing over the line! Can't wait to see him hit the ground running in the PL Summer Series. Howay The Lads 🖤🖤
Bienvenido Barnes
Good move for player and club .UTV
Amazing signing can't wait to see him play..🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍💯
Get In!! 💪Howay the Lads!!
Nufc are trying to get more ffp breaches than city. Don't actually have the cash for this but will probably get more than £38m for asm which is nonsense. Cheat United, the face of beheading and zero rights for gays and women. Putrid club now
Welcome to the Toon Harvey. An exciting young English talent
Good player he will score a few for us
I'm absolutely delighted as been pushing for this transfer since MIDDLE of last season. He's a tremendous player with huge potential in a big city team like Newcastle under Eddie Howe
Top quality
He’s got potential but in truth is he anymore dangerous of an attacking wide player than Saint-Maximin, perhaps he’s more consistent & professional but best of luck to him and Newcastle I’ve always liked Eddie Howe and I’m delighted he’s doing well at a big club ✌🏼
They could of at least removed that sex toy from camera shot
Newcastle cooking
Great first impressions. Even if he only does what he did at Leicester last season it would be an improvement but I reckon he will do better with the players around him now.
Welcome to the most special club in the world, young man.
Welcome Son…
…52,000 Geordie's Every Other Saturday Is Tres-Bon As Laurent Robert Says…
Welcome son 😌
LB looking so poor still gotta get someone in soon. Barnes will do class
Ower the moon
We’ve got some serious squad depth on the wings and going forward. Incredible window so far but If we can bag a full-back or centre back it would be perfect
Ermmmm how many times does he say this 😅
Hes absolutely buzzing. You love to see it.
Welcome to ‘The Toon’! Have a great season! ❤
It's agreat player indeed we need him