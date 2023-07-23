



Newcastle United-Aston Villa | Vista previa del partido y últimas noticias. Newcastle United comienza la primera de tres series de verano en los EE. UU. cuando se enfrenta a su compañero de la Premier League, Aston Villa. Estos juegos verán a todos los equipos de la Premier League presentar lados razonablemente fuertes antes de que comience la nueva temporada dentro de unas pocas semanas. Únase a los muchachos mientras miran hacia el futuro del juego y también le brindan las últimas noticias del club. Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol de Westerhope United U9 para la próxima temporada y el futuro previsible. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: síganos en nuestras páginas de redes sociales: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Podcast: Spotify: iTunes: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCVVILLAPREVIEW #THETOONREVIEW



