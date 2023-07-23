Newcastle United-Aston Villa | Vista previa del partido y últimas noticias. Newcastle United comienza la primera de tres series de verano en los EE. UU. cuando se enfrenta a su compañero de la Premier League, Aston Villa. Estos juegos verán a todos los equipos de la Premier League presentar lados razonablemente fuertes antes de que comience la nueva temporada dentro de unas pocas semanas. Únase a los muchachos mientras miran hacia el futuro del juego y también le brindan las últimas noticias del club. Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol de Westerhope United U9 para la próxima temporada y el futuro previsible. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: síganos en nuestras páginas de redes sociales: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Podcast: Spotify: iTunes: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCVVILLAPREVIEW #THETOONREVIEW
Thanks for thinking of us. Most games here in Oz are 1.30am and 3.30am lol
So enjoy the reverse guys thinking of you when I'm at work 😛😛😛
These poor americans thinking there seeing a real match id demand a refund if it aint
I have work tomorrow at 8am but what the hell, I'll be watching later tonight with you. You only live once 😂
It's so refreshing to see a player who really really wants this move unlike Tonali, great player just have my doubts especially being Italian hope I'm wrong but only my opinion so don't shout at Me just the way I see it
Great show lads. I’ll be cheering on the lads with ye in the background. 👍
villa gonna be very strong next season. this has got draw written all over it
I fear if we dont win nothing eddie will be replaced the owners may be ruthless
Missed the live show but planning to be here for the watch along… wife and kids in bed and I’m off work tomorrow. Somebody wake me up if I’m not online later? 🤣
No one will want to touch Fraser , they have seen that his attitude stinks !!
Haven't looked forward to a new season this much in years… In Eddie we trust.
HWTL
My old man used to say “if u want sympathy, you’ll find it between shit and syphilis in the dictionary son” another cracker show Paul and Stato.. can’t wait for Villa for points but this will be a good entree HOWAY THE LADS
Barnes will get even better under howe,
We have got to break into the American Market
What times is it on ssn?
Barnes reminds me of a chap named Gazza! Minus a couple of tricks.
Im in fortunately retired now so no work for me tomorrow thought barnes interview was spot on respectful towards his old club bit looked excited about playing for us think this lad is going to be a fan favorite
Stato bang on the money as per..Ttr boys😊😊😊love + respect
Maxi back on a free in 12 months time
I really do see barnes / gordon / isac forming a great understanding
Liverpool ,Chelsea ,theyre all selling to the Arabs , nothing said by the journalcrites