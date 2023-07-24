Newcastle 3 – 3 Aston Villa | Destacados del partido | Serie de verano de la Premier League

El tramo de Filadelfia de la Serie de Verano de la Premier League termina de manera emocionante con una bonanza de seis goles entre Newcastle y Aston Villa. Emi Buendía protagonizó el turno de estrellas con dos goles y una asistencia, mientras que el Newcastle pudo hacer debutar a Harvey Barnes, cuyo fichaje se anunció a primera hora de la jornada. Serie de verano de la Premier League: la temporada comienza aquí. Seis clubes, nueve partidos, cinco sedes: para obtener más información o comprar boletos, visite premierleague.com/SummerSeries Suscríbase al canal oficial de YouTube de la Premier League: Sitio web de la Premier League: Siga a la Premier League en Instagram: Siga a la Premier League en Twitter: Me gusta la Premier League en Facebook: Juegue Fantasy Premier League: Para licenciar imágenes de partidos de la Premier League: Su seguridad en línea Visite el sitio web de Child Exploitation and Online Protection para recibir asistencia confidencial si algo sucedió en línea que lo hizo sentir inseguro, si está preocupado por otra persona o para denunciar abusos en línea. (Debe ponerse en contacto con la policía llamando al 999 si usted o cualquier otra persona se encuentra en algún tipo de peligro. Visite el sitio web Thinkuknow de CEOP para obtener consejos y orientación sobre cómo navegar de manera segura y mantenerse seguro en línea, por ejemplo, al usar teléfonos móviles, blogs, redes sociales, chatear, jugar en línea y enviar correos electrónicos. (También puede visitar la página de protección de la Premier League para obtener más información. ( #PLSummerSeries)
Both teams progressing so well. But do not employ this referee again, appalling standard.
Newcastle still looks suspect Mark Astone Villa to push into the top 5 this new season. Buendia has just rediscovered his form at the right moment
I was at the doubleheader in Lincoln financial, The ref for the 2nd game had two possible penalties but gave none.
As a Villa fan, this is most optimistic I've been for a long long time, and it's completely down to the manager. What a transformation he has made.
I see Man Utd fans clapping ?
Brilliant football, can’t wait to watch these two teams next season, premier league really is top and premier
Yknow what, lads. Competition aside for a moment, I'm fucking loving Newcastle, Brighton and Villa fans all wishing each other the best. Lovely stuff. Not sure what I'm enjoying more – watching "big club fans" cry about the new era or watching Villa return to Europe. #UTV
Bare rebounds
Newcastle and villa fans trying to talk to the big 6 makes me laugh. Do they not realise that the traditional big 6 are all going to fly back above them this year?
Great game. Newcastle needs a world class CB
I’ve never rated Tyrone Mings, i think he is actually terrible
I see your red tomb of rachel bracelet buendia 👀
Tonali = Passenger #weak
Didnt show the gordon penalty call. Think that confirms that the ref got it wrong this game.
Anderson was great
But seriously Buendia took the first goal personally
Fucking hell these commentators were irritating to listen to
Most all the american newcastle “fans” dont even know where newcastle is in the uk😂
Wow Tonali 😂😂😂