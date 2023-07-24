Newcastle United 3 Aston Villa 3 | Lo más destacado de la serie de verano de la Premier League

Lo mejor de la acción de nuestro primer partido de la PL Summer Series contra Aston Villa. Elliot Anderson, Alex Isak y Callum Wilson dieron en el blanco de los Magpies. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
Newcastle’s defence opened up more than Mia Khalifas legs
Can you New call game Fifa 24
I’m sorry but Dubravka is nowhere near as good as Pope mind
This match look first prem game😮
Sandrino Tonali ❤🖤
04:54 – either this is Tony Stark or villa player on right has a body cam?
i know we have had a out of this world season but please eddie dont play this 3 at the back nightmare this is not us, a demo he said ,teams get carved open alot.
Tonali 🤣
I think karius is better than dubravka, karius for second GK and pope for first, sell dubravka immediately
Opening sequence not a good display from Tonali, blatantly fouling the player with the ball then running back and standing watching the goal
Why Gordon is using number 10?
❤❤❤
Anderson is getting better and better like I say keep starting him he made our first 2 goals scoring 1 … Villa always a tough game with a good manager
Not sure why dummet was giving a new contract
Dear all, canny video as always 👍 Good run out 4 the Toon, 3 goals & excellent entertainment 😎 Champions League here we come 😁😄✊
Regards,
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
think the camera editing and the commentary have both been a bit biased here, where's the footage of Newcastle's early chances? showing Villa's at the end plus their corner like
Entertaining truly!! HWTL
Lucky to get a draw there , villa look a decent side now . Won’t get nowhere near top 4 this season . I also think villa won’t lose when we play them first game at home , if this game was anything to go by
Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Everyone…
…I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 In Chicago Illinois USA In 2009…
…She Only Wanted English Citizenship Though…
…Doh!!!… – Homer J Simpson
You could say he was at fault for the 1st goal losing the ball at the halfway line, but Tonali sprinted all the way back and nearly got to do a goal line clearance
Shaping up well for new season no pessimism from me . Over the moon with the new lads so far 👍
Was that booing at the end?!
looked rusty the toon ?