Newcastle United 3 Aston Villa 3 | Lo más destacado de la serie de verano de la Premier League



Lo mejor de la acción de nuestro primer partido de la PL Summer Series contra Aston Villa. Elliot Anderson, Alex Isak y Callum Wilson dieron en el blanco de los Magpies.

24 comentarios en “Newcastle United 3 Aston Villa 3 | Lo más destacado de la serie de verano de la Premier League

  7. christina harper

    i know we have had a out of this world season but please eddie dont play this 3 at the back nightmare this is not us, a demo he said ,teams get carved open alot.

  10. Paul McGreevy

    Opening sequence not a good display from Tonali, blatantly fouling the player with the ball then running back and standing watching the goal

  13. DJ's [Bedroom Session MÎXs]

    Anderson is getting better and better like I say keep starting him he made our first 2 goals scoring 1 … Villa always a tough game with a good manager

  15. Marcus Didius

    Dear all, canny video as always 👍 Good run out 4 the Toon, 3 goals & excellent entertainment 😎 Champions League here we come 😁😄✊
    Regards,

  17. Northern Irish Mag

    think the camera editing and the commentary have both been a bit biased here, where's the footage of Newcastle's early chances? showing Villa's at the end plus their corner like

  19. Julio Geordio

    Lucky to get a draw there , villa look a decent side now . Won’t get nowhere near top 4 this season . I also think villa won’t lose when we play them first game at home , if this game was anything to go by

  20. Ian Eckert

  21. Kendo

    You could say he was at fault for the 1st goal losing the ball at the halfway line, but Tonali sprinted all the way back and nearly got to do a goal line clearance

