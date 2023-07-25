Por qué Harvey Barnes es un gran fichaje para el Newcastle

Prueba The Athletic GRATIS durante 30 días: 📗 El nuevo libro de Tifo, «How to Watch Football» ya está disponible internacionalmente: el nuevo fichaje de 38 millones de libras del Newcastle, Harvey Barnes, ya impresionó en la pretemporada de su nuevo club, pero ¿qué es lo que aporta al lado de Eddie Howe y por qué es una buena compra? JJ Bull explica Sigue a Tifo Football: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Escucha el podcast de Tifo Football: Apple Podcasts: Spotify: Acerca de Tifo Football: Tifo ama el fútbol. Creamos desgloses tácticos, históricos y geopolíticos detallados del hermoso juego. Sabemos que existe un apetito por el contenido reflexivo e inteligente. Para cosas que hacen simple lo complicado. Brindamos análisis sobre la Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, World Cup y más. Nuestros podcasts entrevistan a algunas de las principales figuras del juego. Y nuestro editorial cubre el fútbol con profundidad y perspicacia. Fundada en 2017 y se convirtió en parte de The Athletic en 2020. Para consultas comerciales, comuníquese con tifo@theathletic.com. Música procedente de epidemiasound.com Imágenes adicionales procedentes de freestockfootagearchive.com #newcastleunited #premierleague #newcastle #newcastletransfernews #transfers #leicestercity
While I love your videos (and correct me if I’m wrong!) – every “why x signing” video is always positive. Surely there are some mistakes being made by clubs?!
NEW has made some shrewd signings this summer – quality over quantity
The Give-and-Go shots stat is exactly the reason I’m subscribed. Quality every time
The thing with these dribbly players is that they are deadset on dribbling past defenders, hence not making the right decisions when they need to pass or whatever. Look at Grillish, Saka, Silva, and how they dribble yet pass or run when they should
You guys have literally nailed how to get high quality player/football tactical insights to an audience in a snappy, simple and engaging format – keep up the unreal work team!!!
I thought you said white players
Having watched ASM a lot I can attest to a fair amount of cognitive distortion re. his performance.
Although he can be “exciting to watch” he is actually way more “really, really frustrating to watch”
JJ got a haircut, nice
the problem about Maxi's assist stats for ppl who don't watch newcastle play all the time, is that they won't know it's due to the likes of Willock and Longstaff missing a ton of absolute sitters. Maxi was also injured a lot last season when we also have Isak and Joelinton to play on the left wing, so he didn't get a lot of minutes, but last season had a pretty decent return per 90.
He’s a great player excited to see him play
Newcastle will be scary this season.
Dan james but better
Lmao, I heard "white" players
Call me selfish but i want both 😔 damn you FFP
Over the moon with this signing
He’s an Eddie Howe type player
Hardworking off the ball
Good finisher and knows when to give a pass that’s why ASM never worked under Eddie
The only thing I’d say about Harvey Barnes as a Leicester fan, is that when he doesn’t score or assist he doesn’t really offer the team much, and only really contributes in a 1/3 of games, he’s a good player for a upper mid table side but he’s not elite imo, we will see what Ed can do tho Cus he’s transformed a lot of average players last season!
Substance over style. All day everyday.
Hate to see him leave but I think every Newcastle fan is going to remember him for a long time to come. He was such an exciting part of watching their games