«¿Quién se apuntaría a Football Manager?» 👀 ¡Los jugadores de NUFC responden preguntas usando Jenga gigante!

Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Mark Gillespie y Paul Dummett viajaron a Punch Bowl Social en Atlanta, GA para jugar algunos de los juegos que tenían en oferta, ¡incluido el gigante Jenga! Cada bloque tenía una pregunta y los muchachos se turnaban para quitar uno y hacer la pregunta correspondiente. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Man Gordon seems a totally different person to when he was having a bad time at Everton. Looks like a massive weight off his shoulders. That U21s tournament seems to have done him a lot of good as well.
More content like this please
Callum’s laugh is the best 😭😭
Another excellent video 🖤🤍
Love it. Absolutely love it.
Content is improving
We need more vids like this you should do it once a week
Get those boys some southern friiieeeeddd chicken
Good want to see more. Good vibes
Appreciate how much has changed for the better about our club youtube is on point
this is top quality content
this is what we want to see man
I’ve gone from hating Gordon to absolutely loving him as soon as we signed him. And what can I say? He’s class. Champion of Europe right there.
Callum Wilson nearly out for 6 months via Giant Jenga
Great very different
"That's a State… Alabama"
Gordon gonna be massive this season imagine him in the champions league with the ohhhh Anthony Gordon blasting out 😊
keep the videos coming any from the baseball
Good content – much better than the rest from this pre season.
A Car Bumper Knocked Me In2 A 5 Week Coma And Absolutely Destroyed My Football Career Before It Began Boys And Germs…
Buzzing gordan is settled in
FINALLY some different content! Keep it coming lads!
Love to see Gordon fitted in Awesome with the boys
This is class
I Was A European Cup Winner With South Shields Football Club In Maastricht Holland In 1989…
…On Middlesbrough School Of Excellence Under 12's…
…I Married Sara-Jayne And Divorced Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 In Chicago Illinois USA…
…Fucking Nightmare Boys And Germs…
Good job Callum jumped out the way when Jenga fell. Could be looking at 6 months out.
Need more of these!
What has a bottom at the top? legs
Texas – "Nah, that's state. Alabama."
Give the editor a raise!!!
Let's go, Macbees🔥🤍.
Nice to see the lads having fun😅
Howay lads ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️
❤
Nice