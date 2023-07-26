I interview USA Newcastle United fans but I CAN’T BELIEVE HOW GOOD THE SUPPORT IS !!!!!



I interview USA Newcastle United fans about the club progress and I am amazed at our global fan base #newcastle #nufc #transfers

15 comentarios en "I interview USA Newcastle United fans but I CAN'T BELIEVE HOW GOOD THE SUPPORT IS !!!!!

  4. Lewis Patterson

    Great to see all our American fans getting to see Newcastle in the PL summer series. Enjoy the moment ⚫️⚪️

  5. Benjamin

    Thanks Adam, been watching your videos for a while and just wanted to drop some appreciation. Love that you're getting to live out your dream job. Keep up the good work! ⚫️⚪️

  7. George Morley

    When I think about it, even though I was born in Newcastle and have followed them all my life, these days I’m more or less the same as these lads. I live on the south coast, I hardly ever get the chance to go back home, let alone score tickets for the game. I’m a Geordie in exile and I can relate to people supporting the club we all love like this. Howay the foreign lads!

