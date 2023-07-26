TOON IN TRAINING | Baseball Special! ⚾️

Batter up! ⚾️
The lads get competitive as they have a game of Baseball while they’re in the USA before taking a trip to Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.
Inject this content into my veins
Pope doing a Luke Bennett 5 mins in hahaha
class
Did nobody else spot the mint banter
“Anyone know who the number three shirt belonged to?”
“Paul Dummet”
Dunno who said it but whether it was Dummet himself or anyone else that’s too good
Cracking video loved every minute 👌
I love it
Murphy has done that before.
murphy's cold 🥶🥶🥶🥶
Home Run Admin – Love it 🥰
not first
pretty surprised at how many players picked up baseball, its not as easy as it looks lol great content!!
Bruno's got to be one of the happiest people I've seen on this earth. His just loves everythng!
Grande muchachooooos
This content is just brilliant, makes me smile watching the lads enjoy themselves and bond
"number 3 belonged to?"
"Paul Dummett" 😂😂 14:45
Nick pope 😂 loving it
Slugger Murphy.
Now we know how the lads will look singing Campiones
Looks so good, just know the bants will be class 🙌🏼🙌🏼🤙🏼⬛️⬜️🫶🏽😁
Yooooo fabian schar cracked me up 😂😂😂 had the cheek to look back up if he was in 😂😂😂
Eddie still setting the rules and coaching… even though its a baseball game 😂
Boys working hard, playing good football, and enjoying themselves in a real American way. There were some who tried to call down this mini tournament in the U.S. but I'd call it an all around success.
love how they are also having fun out in america aswell as playing, its good to have a balance
Team bonding at its very best. HWTL
The togetherness in this team is unbelievable
I have no idea what’s going on but I love it!
The only time you will see a Pope at first base…
loved it how they chant 'anthony gordon'
Love watching this kind of content, literally watch the whole thing smiling 😂
This is hilarious lololol I love the Mags
amazing content keep it coming!
Big bunch of big kids. I love ‘em!
Love this but where’s Willock is he not their? Is he still injured?
absolutely hate baseball, but i'll watch purely for the vibes
Doesn't feel like our club getting kept uptodate like this ❤👌
Great fun. I am glad they enjoyed themselves.
Hilarious! I'm sure that they'd all laugh their asses off at me trying to play cricket…