TOON IN TRAINING | Baseball Special! ⚾️



Batter up! ⚾️

The lads get competitive as they have a game of Baseball while they’re in the USA before taking a trip to Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

37 comentarios en “TOON IN TRAINING | Baseball Special! ⚾️

  4. Ronny Gill

    Did nobody else spot the mint banter
    “Anyone know who the number three shirt belonged to?”
    “Paul Dummet”
    Dunno who said it but whether it was Dummet himself or anyone else that’s too good

  22. Stellars Jay

    Boys working hard, playing good football, and enjoying themselves in a real American way. There were some who tried to call down this mini tournament in the U.S. but I'd call it an all around success.

Los comentarios están cerrados.