We Are Newcastle United | Official Trailer





Watch the official trailer for the highly anticipated ‘We Are Newcastle’. The series will also delve into Newcastle United’s storied history at the heart of one of the world’s great football cities and will explore the club’s unique bond with its passionate supporters as they follow their team in a season that has already defied expectations. Episode one will air on Friday 11th August exclusively on Prime Video.

SUBSCRIBE TO AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SPORT:

Follow Amazon Prime Video Sport on Instagram:

Follow Amazon Prime Video Sport on Twitter:

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.