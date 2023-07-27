Newcastle 1 – 1 Chelsea | Match Highlights | Premier League Summer Series

Miguel Almiron enjoyed a dream homecoming to Atlanta, scoring the equaliser to earn Newcastle United a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series.
#PLSummerSeries
Cucurella out
Cucu esbun jugador de recambio en ese equipo para mi no juega
Gallager is also shit bro Chelsea please do something 😢
That was such a Thierry Henry goal by Jackson, great finish.
Cocorella is shit why he still playing with Chelsea 😤😤😤😤
i think if Villa beats Brentford and if Chelsea can't get more than 1 goal difference against brentford then villa wins the series
Cucurella need to be out of the squad completely 🥺
Jackson 🎉❤🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤲🏿🤲🏿🤲🏿
Newcastle is such a boring team to play in CL. They draw here and there 🥱 Their way of playing is just dull
Well done lads keep up with exllent coach
👍👍👍💙🏆
Bring Newcastle goalkeeper at Chelsea
Cucu needs to go
😢😮
Jackson is good but we need more
Profelic number 9 ,like vlahoc .
Cucurella needs to leave.
The Chelsea team's kit isn't called classic beauty but it's old-fashioned
the next didier drogba 2023
Jackson just need to keep fit he will be contending for most goals 😮
when ya's signed him y'all were claiming the next Roberto Carlos now y'all want him out 😅 send him here, Toon need a left back!
New drogba
🇸🇳❤️🔥🔥🔥💪
We really need caicedo in that midfield
Cucurrella needs to go please