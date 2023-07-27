Newcastle United 1 Chelsea 1 | Premier League Summer Series Highlights

Miguel Almirón scored on his return to the Mercedes Benz Stadium as Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series.
What does cucurera and keeper Arizabalagas doing at Chelsea? Arizabalaga is poor talent goalkeeper same as cucureras is poor defense
Dubravka is actually shocking 😂 get him away from this glorious club
A bit disappointed with our defence the last few games.
👎👎
Cucurella is dreadful. Surely he weren't this bad at Brighton
Dubravka at fault again ,stops halfway not blocking Jackson not covering his line
Dubravs been shit
Need to replace cucurella
I knew after seen this cucurella will be on board😂
Raditya dika onfire banget cui
Miggy FFFUUUSSSION HA!!!!!
👍
Cucurella is just like a cucumber 🥒 he dnt know how to charge
What a run and pass from Gordon and a great finish from Miggy.
We still need a faster right sided CB through the door, if Schar gets a big injury we aren't in good shape
Small things like Tripps not crashing Miggy's photo opportunity after his goal 👏👏👏
Pope was fantastic unfortunately for us chelsea lot. Newcastle going to have another good season. Cucurella he is not going to have a good season he is awful.
Keeping kepa is like leaving the goal post open and absolutely empty.
$32,000 weekly profit can't quite sports for anything!!!!
Someone said Recce James is better than Trent….. lmao knobheads 😊