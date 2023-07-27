Newcastle United 1 Chelsea 1 Review & Latest News



Newcastle United 1 Chelsea 1 Review & Latest News.

Newcastle United came away with a draw in Atlanta as they continue their preparation for the upcoming Premier League season.

Join the lads as they look back at the game and bring you all the latest news from the club.

Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com

The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U9’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.

The Toon Review online store is now available. Get your channel merchandise from here:

Follow us on our social media pages:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Instagram:

Podcast:
Spotify:
iTunes:

If you appreciate the channel and what we do, you can donate to the channel by hitting the «Thanks» button under the video.

Become a member of The Toon Review family:

If you enjoy the show please don’t forget to hit the like button and help us to continue to grow the channel.
If you’re new and like what you see or haven’t already done so, please consider subscribing to the channel.

#NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCMATCHREVIEW #THETOONREVIEW

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.

11 comentarios en “Newcastle United 1 Chelsea 1 Review & Latest News

  1. kath chandler

    Bruce, unlike Amanda & Mehredad, has n dignity , he does know this however & that they won't comment on his lies !

  2. John Hanson

    When this1 was a kid
    Teacher miss whatever said if you could be any animal what would you be? So
    Said a bird she said is that coz you could fly?
    So said no so omy shit could be white
    She started crying 😢😢😊😂

  7. Adnan Ali

    The weather had something to do with our defence and our fast playing style with the high press being difficult to execute in those temperatures. But we need a new LB and and forward not a CB because we can put Burn into CB

Los comentarios están cerrados.