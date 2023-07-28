INTERVIEW | Eddie Howe Ahead of Final Summer Series Fixture



Eddie Howe speaks with Sky Sports ahead of our final fixture of the Premier League Summer Series against Brighton in New Jersey this evening.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.

36 comentarios en “INTERVIEW | Eddie Howe Ahead of Final Summer Series Fixture

  3. Igg

    I was just saying how it was weird hearing Eddie Howe swear, cos he conducts himself like he's your dad 😂 He's really stoic but you can also sense that he really loves the game too, so it's not surprising.

  4. BobbyWalker260

    Hi , does anyone know what days / times newcastle train ? My son has been trying for 6 years to meet players .. please anything would help

  20. Steph

    I really think they need to get their beach balls out & have some down time, it’s a long season & there gonna be tired before the season starts. Poor souls 😢 😂

  24. Lee Milton

    Real bloke! I thought, Sir, Bobby was the best I would see leading Newcastle in my lifetime. I doubted Eddie's appointment, OH, how wrong I was. Eddie lead us to greatness your the man who can.

  25. Julie Husband

    Nice to see Eddie so relaxed and looking good .
    See he has a nice Professional Relationship with the local media called Respect.
    Fabulous is our Eddie and what Amazing Job he does For Us.🌑⚽️

  31. David Cook

    75000 in queue when I had to rejoin after error message, logged off and back on then straight in and got membership in 2 mins.

  34. PAB

    This man has 25% bobby Robson 25% king kev and 50% himself inside of him, there's times ive seen a bit of Bobby come out when he's doing summit and same with keegan he's done things that reminded me of him, put all that together and we have have a legend in the making…. i truelly believe he will surpass them.

  35. D D

    Newcastle has made some brilliant signings since the takeover, but non better than appointing Eddie, top manager and person 👍 👏

Los comentarios están cerrados.