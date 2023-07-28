Newcastle Are Not Ambitious Enough?

To watch & listen to the FULL podcast check out the links below
He would be a real good signing if his name was Harvedio Barnedio. He is a real good signing, and fits into What Eddie Howe wants to do. Do they want players that dont fit the role, but hae exciting names, but mess up the system?
Knackers!
Guy wearing the cap is utterly clueless. Just thinks Newcastle can go and spend hundreds of millions on players. Has he not heard of FFP? Newcastle are upgrading their squad and Harvey Barns is an upgrade on ASM. He needs to replace that cap for a helmet, as thats what he is.
tom showing again what a bellend he is
Richest owners not club there is a difference get real
Harvey barnes has very similar numbers to saka so don’t know why there is so much hate towards us signing him we can’t go out & spend 100s of millions because of ffp all pundits & fans are being unrealistic look at city eventually they will be punished and it will be bad punishment so need to accept we all have to abide by the rules
What a pointless discussion.
Newcastle just proved their sensible transfers policy worked wonders, creating a well organized team without any major superstars, finishing 4th in the league.
Honestly these guys don't have a clue, some of the most stupid takes so far this year
Tom once again letting his Newcastle hatred get the better of him by not saying anything positive whatsoever
Lewis forgetting Newcastle signed Chris Wood…
lewis and Theo rattle my brain
Man supports West Brom and thinks he can talk about us. That guy is full of himself and very rude. They’re all quite rude to the Newcastle fan.
Agree , we’re crap . We won’t get top 10 next season . Can’t believe we paid a fortune for Tonali and Miley is better
FFP lads. Seriously, ffs…
I do think it’s strange that newcastle who are now among the richest clubs in the world and competing in the CL would sign a player from a relegated team. just doesn’t seem like the big money moves that they’ll need to compete for titles.
that guy in the white cap does not know anything about football and is just jealous of our club. prick cannot accept the fact that we are actually becoming the club we always meant to be. pisses me off these kind of people who just make up bullshit reasons about which team is shit what players are shit etc. learn more about the rules such as FFP and watch a bit more of football and maybe 10 yrs later u'll know a bit.
Haha these guys…they obviously only watch their own team and know nothing about other teams/players 😂
Tom has some mad agenda against Newcastle
Who'd be nutty enough to go for Diaby when you could secure a winger who's PL proven, netted 13 goals even in a relegating team, and matched Saka's Goals/Assists per game rate for the last three seasons, all for a cheaper price tag? Are these folks delusional? They call themselves 'FOOTBALL EXPERTS' right?
And what's all the hype about that dude from Georgia playing in Napoli with his pitiful 0.368 G/A per game? Barnes is out there killing it in the Premier League with higher stats, you numbskulls. A 0.411 G/A per game, that's a straight-up treasure, right there!
The disrespect toward Barnes is unreal man
How can i watch the full episodes of pitchside? Not just listen?
This isn’t FIFA lads. We can’t sign the likes of Kvaradonna at this moment in time due to ffp. Szoboszlai was interested in Newcastle but we can’t complete with Liverpool for now. And Tonali did want to join. Another internet myth. Howe wouldn’t have signed him if he didn’t want to come. It’s a key requirement when we sign anyone. Barnes is excellent for where we are now and he’ll get better. His goals and assists stats are up there with the best in the league.
City signed ake they said the same
Isak is a striker, what is Reev on about…
Tom seems to think a lot of the Newcastle players are 'Dogshit', but those dogshit players got Newcastle into the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.
Why is everyone else in such a rush to see us spend so much
Why’s Reev acting like ASM to Barnes is a massive downgrade. ASM may have some flashy skills but his goal scoring output is horrendous, particularly in contrast to Barnes who’s got a decent goal scoring record.
Rare Theo W
If they struggle to believe Anderson is a baller wait till they swallow the the Lewis Miley pill 😮