NEWCASTLE TRANSFER UPDATE ON SKY SPORTS NEWS*





Sam returned as a guest on Good Morning Transfers – live on Sky Sports News this morning. Newcastle United transfers were the topic of the day, and if you didn’t know already – Newcastle United are back in the Champions League.

Become a 99p member of ours:

Join our free Facebook group:

Amazon NUFC shop:

Do you need your video edited? We can do it for a small fee, get in touch: info@newcastlefanstv.com

30 day free Amazon Prime:

Amazon Audible:

3 free months unlimited Amazon Music:

Sign up for Amazon Business:

Sign up for Amazon music:

Podcast on Twitter:

Website:

Twitter:

Facebook:

NFTV Extra:

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

#NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.