NEWCASTLE TRANSFER UPDATE ON SKY SPORTS NEWS*

Sam returned as a guest on Good Morning Transfers – live on Sky Sports News this morning. Newcastle United transfers were the topic of the day, and if you didn’t know already – Newcastle United are back in the Champions League.
Hopefully get a L/B in and a Winger HWTLS 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Postman Pat, Postman Pat, Postman Pat and his black and white club 😂😉
Well spoken Sam! Great job.
The only position we actually need to strengthen is right wing,,,just to support almiron….however diasi is welcome along with tino livramento….but there not a must…I love Dan burn and he is a beast for us….Lindstrom could also be a good shout….but like I said we need a right wing and that's the only position we haven't been talking about….our defence are already to go,,we just need players to support our already starting 11
Class sam tell them you want your own slot weekly 😉
To be fair, the lad is a natural when on TV. Does NFTV proud.
Class Sam, amazing interview ❤
Anyone that listens to Sam on the channel know how good he is ,
Have you ever seen sams missus in Milan?
Epic, Well done Sam, you did us proud lad! 🙌
Totally agree with the comments brilliant Sam said 👏
So…..none of know anything?
Great job, Sam!
Really good interview Sam
Performing well in the champions league might affect our league form but I don’t see us dropping below 8th at any stage of the season.
Goncalo Inacio is left footed, so i dont think him and Botman would be a good balance
Great stuff sam but in my opinion if one or two more players come in then I'd say our squad is big enough for the champions League But right now no i don't think it is big enough
The Chelsea friendly showed our midfield is highly dependent on Bruno. Tonali and Longstaff don't make enough progressive passes, Joelinton and Willock are ball carriers. Only Bruno can distribute the ball in midfield, without him we struggle against any decent team – our poor run in Feb coincided with Bruno ban.
We also need a ball passing RCB, Schar is brilliant but can't play all season, we need someone to ideally improve the first XI.
So many good teams in the EPL, will be a tough season.
Just as well you're posh, as they wouldn't understand me. Haha
Just how is Aston villa spending twice what we are, and not having the auld ffp shise.
Gave a very good account of himself on sky there.
Good to have well spoken intelligent fans representing the club and the fan base talking sense and not waffling about crazy pipe dreams as if they're reality.
Helps keep the media pressure on track and stops other fan bases looking down their noses at newcastle who often think we're all a bunch of knuckle draggers
Hey ma, that Sam blokes on telly !
Yes Sam ambition is the keyword awesome to hear
Top interview Sam – a great voice for fans of our club…
Outstanding Sam!
If we keep them in the squad some of our young guns could make a hell of a difference and surprise everyone.
Sam's a natural in front of the camera.
We're going to struggle this season. Half of the squad is championship level
smashed it
A Fast centre back I think is an essential as we are getting a taste of tactics deployed against us. Sit, soak and counter. (My auto correct changed Fast Centre Back to Fast Battleship. I like that better, tbh).
Offer some players as part ex for targets, get them off the books. 2 birds one stone etc
50 mill for livamento, tooooo much
We need a promising young centre forward to fill in when needed! Going with just isak & Wilson would be dangerous. If isak stays fit he will get 30+ in all comps he's special
He can go apologise to his missus now…..😂
"You bet your boots we're in the Champions League" 😂 Class.
Defintely a natural on the big screen Sam 👌
Top interview Sam and spot on ….. Toon Toon
Axel Disasi 🙏 plzzzz
That back 4 as it stands will not cope with champions league and premier league football that's without cup competitions there is just no pace in there as the chelsea and aston villa games showed we got caught out quite a few times do to lack of pace
Lots to debate here! Let’s all get involved and debate together. A mass debate if you will……..
Ladies and gentlemen Sky Sports Sam Mulliner back on NFTV. Another fantastic guest presenter but I still think young Charlie is a bigger presence on screen, hopefully he’ll get on Sky soon too 🙃 🖤🤍
Great interview Sam, take it the missus isn't going to Milan then 😂