Brighton 1-2 Newcastle | Match Highlights | Premier League Summer Series

Elliot Anderson was Newcastle United’s hero as he scored two late goals to earn a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in New Jersey in both teams’ final match in the Premier League Summer Series.
Why don’t Lamptey plays for Brighton no more?
Anderson looks special.
Harry Kane should join Newcastle
come on Dummet!!!! u not event kick ball in front of u🤡🤡🤡
Days before the match the score was leaaked by awakenbeerus. The guy knows the future!
Criminal not showing Pope's yellow. Best moment of this whole series.
Kaoru Mitoma is worldclass.
Casi siempre empatan o ganan.
Toon youth is mint good luck Brighton this session too
Feel like Brighton is missing something
Terrible ref dahoud dug his studs into Anderson’s thigh with no warning at all
5:35 little handball there?
The ref was a fucking joke
Looking significantly weaker defensively with Lascelles and Dummett in there but that's predictable. Anderson is on fire this pre season.
Miley though….Wow. 17! He could be in the England side in a couple years.
Brighton first team can beat any team in PL. they played amazing . Two last minute goals from huge defensive errors by subs
Newcastle still a small club
💚💚💚💚
Newcastle’s first decent season for about 15-20 years and everyone acts like they’re the next prime Barcelona, what am I missing ?
Controversial opinion but I think Brighton will finish bottom half of the table next season
3:06 is a huge mistake, even me can stop that pass
Hey, could you try to avoid putting the score in the title? For those of us that don’t have time to watch every game part of the fun is not knowing who wins and watching the highlights to find out.
seriously if Brighton didnt sell Caicedo, Brighton might have chance to go top 3
if u keep get rid of good players, how u going to get Title for premier league?
i don wan always see Chelsea, manchester united and city and arsenal and liverpool to win the title
Anderson is a gem for Newcastle
These two teams just replace spurs and Liverpool in top 6 😅
Nah gitu dong, 2-1
Liverpool fan but I got to take my hat off for Anderson wow such a good player
welbeck is on fire, if i could spare another brighton player he'd be on my fpl team!
He was class at Bristol Rovers you could tell he was going to be good, Newcastle needed to give him a chance, UTG
2 goles en 7 minutos, que humillación.
A good performance from an under strength Newcastle team
I was there – hot as hell – last 10 m of the game were wild! BHA on the front ft most of the game but Newcastle pulled it out
Every player on the brighton squad at FT was born in 2002 and onwards. All youngsters. If we weren't playing 2 academy players at the back we would have won. We dominated for 80 minutes. Good game newcastle and good luck this season 👏
your videos always seem to cheer me up
Bandar judi be like :🤑🤑🤑🤑
Hopefully Scotland give anderson a full cap hes good enough already doesn't need to be in the under 21s and with Scotland on fire at the minute aswell
Brighton's attack made hell lota mistakes
Nice one Newcastle
Brighton. Karma will hit you hard this year
Newcastle has some good local boys in their ranks, thats what I like to see
One of these two teams will shock Europe next season, I see Brighton in EL final and Newcastle quarterfinals or semifinals in UCL.
So good to see an academy players playing with so much confidence, 17yr old Miley is going to great addition to 1st team, Anderson is going to be very important this season, he has really impressed in the pre-season.. Brighton doesn't really care about selling their best players because that doesn't make them weak at all, 2023-24 will be really interesting season.. Other than Man City no team is gauranteed a top 4 finish I believe,even the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea or Liverpool let alone Spurs.. Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brighton, West Ham all these teams are going to give the so called Big 6 a real sleepless nights
UCL vs UEL
Premier League will be very funny next season
Anderson is such an exciting youngster.