Newcastle United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 | Premier League Summer Series Highlights

Elliot Anderson scored two late goals as we end our Summer Series campaign with a victory over Brighton in New Jersey!
I liked the way how Newcastle played upfront especially with Elliot Anderson up there smashing goals, I think Newcastle will make many teams suffer in UCL this season.
The kids in the 2nd half played 1000% better than the established well known names in the first half.
Congratulations to the Brighton defense😱
Elliot Anderson is a fantastic prospect.
Our first choice 11 in our best formation is looking very strong, I don’t think I have seen a team cope with it this preseason, when Eddie has changed to it, which gives him the confidence to keep trying to get confidence up in other tactics and players, can only make us stronger next season
This Is What I Thought Fat Mike Ashley Would Do When He Took Over Boys And Germs…
…A Shit Show 4 About 9 Years ffs…
guys where was tonali? wasnt even in the bench
Geordie Maradona 👏👏👏
Buahahahahaha, Is this what de zerbi said "unlike Chelsea"?🤣😂
I'm happy to see Brighton lose😂👍
Good job Newcastle👍
Lovely 2 goals to come back on nice to see the youths
Nufc need to wake up their goal was atrocious def nee standing around looking at each other pleased its only a run out
What a pass for Anderson second goal. ❤
Look at the young lads there are anderson, miley, ashby etc they play vs BHA first team for a moment and they prove that they are all worth to fullfill the top 11 players at magpies for maybe 5-10 years to go🔥⬜⬛
Geordie Maradona
Anderson is not geordie maradona
Maradona is Argentines Anderson😂
Great performance again from Anderson – big season ahead for him! 🖤🤍🖤
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Anderson, L.Miley and Gordon have really shone this pre-season. Exciting times for these guys.
All wishes and love and respect to Newcastle and the fans , we love you & we will celebrate trophies together.. HWTL 🤍🖤
Interestingly, despite the win, it is clear that EH didn’t set out to win- at least that clearly wasn’t the first aim, instead he was getting as many legs games time as possible, trying out the newbies
Anderson and Miley are two players that I have high hopes for.
Our defence is shocking
Dummet 🤦♂🤦♂🤦♂
Hopefully are third kit gets more game time this season the only thing that makes players stand out is the white shorts and elliot anderson deserves a place in are starting 11
I’m so glad we’ve finally got a win 🤩😆🏴🏳️ what a brilliant player Elliot Anderson is he is the future
Unreal from Anderson, he seems to be able to play everywhere!
Nothing better than seeing a local lad doing the business for the Mags.
Geordie maradonna living up to his nickname… Stronger fitter leaner…. Giving eddie a headache for starting 11… Been best player pre season
Call my dad newcastle gonna win the league!!!!
That Newcastle away kit though 😂