Newcastle United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 | Premier League Summer Series Highlights



Elliot Anderson scored two late goals as we end our Summer Series campaign with a victory over Brighton in New Jersey!

Newcastle United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 | Premier League Summer Series Highlights

  2. Adil Toufa

    I liked the way how Newcastle played upfront especially with Elliot Anderson up there smashing goals, I think Newcastle will make many teams suffer in UCL this season.

  6. Mark Spark

    Our first choice 11 in our best formation is looking very strong, I don’t think I have seen a team cope with it this preseason, when Eddie has changed to it, which gives him the confidence to keep trying to get confidence up in other tactics and players, can only make us stronger next season

  7. Ian Eckert

    This Is What I Thought Fat Mike Ashley Would Do When He Took Over Boys And Germs…

    …A Shit Show 4 About 9 Years ffs…

  10. Dreamwelch

    Buahahahahaha, Is this what de zerbi said "unlike Chelsea"?🤣😂
    I'm happy to see Brighton lose😂👍
    Good job Newcastle👍

  12. machine head

    Nufc need to wake up their goal was atrocious def nee standing around looking at each other pleased its only a run out

  14. aditiyo saksono

    Look at the young lads there are anderson, miley, ashby etc they play vs BHA first team for a moment and they prove that they are all worth to fullfill the top 11 players at magpies for maybe 5-10 years to go🔥⬜⬛

  20. Saudi_falcon

    All wishes and love and respect to Newcastle and the fans , we love you & we will celebrate trophies together.. HWTL 🤍🖤

  21. Mike M

    Interestingly, despite the win, it is clear that EH didn’t set out to win- at least that clearly wasn’t the first aim, instead he was getting as many legs games time as possible, trying out the newbies

  25. Lambo123

    Hopefully are third kit gets more game time this season the only thing that makes players stand out is the white shorts and elliot anderson deserves a place in are starting 11

  26. Hollie Beachill

    I’m so glad we’ve finally got a win 🤩😆🏴🏳️ what a brilliant player Elliot Anderson is he is the future

  29. ian Brownlee

    Geordie maradonna living up to his nickname… Stronger fitter leaner…. Giving eddie a headache for starting 11… Been best player pre season

