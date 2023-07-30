You should EXPECT HUGE CHANGES to Newcastle United from the USA tour with FAN EVENTS !!!!!

Newcastle United will improve on fan engagement after going above and beyond in USA #newcastle #nufc #premierleague
Amazing job as always Adam you have absolutely nailed it with the USA content👍
Hope you have a safe journey back home
Adam – With your good work ethic you will succeed! Nice to meet you at Fado and at the tailgate!
Barcode wankers
The big apple 💪
With Darren Eales at Newcastle, I think fan engagement will change. He and Arthur blank, his former boss at Atlanta United, were always listening to supporters, and I believe he will bring that culture to Newcastle
It used to be awesome back in the 90's when you could just rack up an watch the lads train at Maiden Castle, there'd easily be over a 1000 fans, Dalglish stopped it, I got a photo of Pav holding my newborn daughter, somet the club need to address
Adam if you get the chance can you find out what is going on with castore they have been out of stock with the home shirt since release day it's shocking the availability
I thinks it’s the wheeled camera
There’s a live feed app for time square that shows you on the big screen at the top of the stairs
Phone you folks back home and that can see you live
It’s been great watching you and the American fans!❤
Great content from your trip in the US. Well don Adam mate.
The best way for the toon to generate more revenue is for PiF to spend massively in the North East. Give the people the means to support and spend in the team; whatever they put in will return back to the club which they have the financial control over. Boris and co would eat it up, because they are not really bothered with the North East, and it is a big win win for everyone – toon will be free from tory neglect and Boris and co can pocket whatever budget they claim set aside for levelling up and all the rest of it.
Are people from Gateshead also geordies
All together Let's get into it…😂😂😂❤😊😊Hwtl+ lasses U s a Black+White army😊😊😊
Fine with Given but Shola has a lot of work to do in my eyes after crawling up the FCB's ugly ass
Because shola is a dick in person. His nephew used to play in ny Sunday league team. And he would always come to pick him up and he was always dead rude to all the kids. Shola is a dick
Love it mate!🖤🤍🖤🤍
Yes definitely Newcastle United are going to be so much better with fan events
Great observations here Adam. Would be great for the loyal geordies at home to get some of the same treatment. Good for them as they deserve it. Good for the club for engagement. Appreciate the hard work on all these videos and was great to chat in Atlanta.
have open training sessions even if its just once a week
Great video Adam
Great video mate
Agree straight away
Agree, there was the meet at the Club Shop and Keegan had open training sessions.
I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 In Chicago Illinois USA In 2009…
…She Has Buggered Off 2 Sunderland Or Durham After She Got Her English Citizenship Adam P Son…
…I'll Not B Played By An American Again Adam P Son…
How do you feel about Maxi leaving?